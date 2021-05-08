BBCHS ‘Marcus McGee Wins Acting Award | Culture & Leisure





The Illinois High School Musical Theater Awards are a prestigious and highly competitive awards program that annually nominates 12 high school actors and 12 state high school actresses to represent Illinois at the annual Jimmy Awards in New York City. The winners were announced this week and Marcus McGee, senior at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, took home the award for best actor. The BBCHS theater program had the distinction of having two nominees, one in both categories. McGee and her senior colleague Anna Stephens were nominated for Best Actor and Actress, respectively. Being nominated in itself was a blessing, even more than I could ever have hoped for or anticipated, McGee said. I have received the greatest support from this community and couldn’t be more grateful. To be considered for nomination, Illinois high school students had to submit two interpretations of songs recorded from selected shows and write an essay. McGee presented performances by Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anastasia. The appointments, at least for me, make me feel like all the work I have done in the last 17 years of my life has paid off in ways I could never have foreseen, said McGee, who will attend Columbia College Chicago in the major in musical theater and minor in psychology. All of the nominees had the opportunity to participate in a Zoom call with the musical director of Broadways Frozen and learned the band number Let It Go. Out of 24 nominees, six finalists were selected by a jury (including Disney star Aladdin Adam Jacobs and The Chi star Tyla Abercrumbie) and honored at the ceremony on May 3. It was then time to name the final winner. When McGees’ name was announced by Jacobs, one of McGees Broadway’s idols for Best Actor, the high school student was brought to tears. I was sitting there and watching him with my family, and when they said my name, I burst into tears, McGee said. I got texts and calls from proud friends and family, and it was just one of those moments that was magical and something I will truly never forget. Best Actor McGee and Best Actress Sydney Olson will experience an intensive week-long virtual theater of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals for a one-night-only showcase, where they will represent the state of Illinois at the Jimmy Awards on Broadway on Broadway. July 15th. The Jimmy Awards are named after legendary Broadway theater owner and producer James M. Nederlander. Anything I am given to do, no matter the deadline or what is given to me, is a privilege to be able to participate, he said. I never feel overwhelmed once because I do what I love. And I will continue to work to do what I love for as long as I can. For more information, visit broadwayinchicago.com/about/ihsmta.

