Jennifer Aniston: Hollywood gears up for India’s aid: Jennifer Aniston and Hugh Jackman call on fans to donate, Drew Barrymore says ‘stay strong’

Hollywood is stepping up and asking fans around the world to help India fight the coronavirus pandemic.

According to data from the Union Ministry of Health, on Saturday a record 4,187 deaths from COVID-19 in one day brought the death toll in India to 2,38,270, while 4.01,078 new infections were reported. were reported during the period, bringing the number of cases to 2.18, 92,676.

While filming ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ from his sets, Drew Barrymore called on people around the world to help India in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic and urged his fans in the country to “ stay strong. ”

The ’50 First Dates’ star said her heart goes out to the Indian people who are struggling to ‘hold on’ amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

“Today, as we face the global situation, my heart goes out to the Indian people who strive to hold it together. My sincere wishes and prayers address you to stay strong and believe that we will emerge stronger together ”. the 46-year-old actress said in a special message.

"A small contribution could really help and make a huge difference, and even save a life! I am doing my part and I urge you to do whatever is in your capacity," she added.







In the video, Barrymore also opened up about her deep connection to the country and the impact her culture and people have left on her. “I have always loved India for its culture, its people and so much more! She really holds a very special place in my heart. During my visits, I have met so many wonderful people who have really inspired me as the person who pushed me to write a chapter of my book too, ”she said, referring to her. 2015 book “Wildflower”.

Hugh Jackman also urged his fans to help India in its fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic which has hit the country hard.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, the 52-year-old actor shared the link to a fundraiser at GiveIndia, started by Priyanka Chopra Jonas for COVID-19 relief work.

“Support India,” he wrote, identifying Chopra Jonas and GiveIndia.

He also shared a poster, which read, “India needs our help. Together we can stop the spread. Let’s do our part and donate to help fight the world’s biggest epidemic.”

Recently, Chopra Jonas urged the global community to donate funds to help India fight the pandemic.

The 38-year-old actor shared Jackman’s post on his own Instagram Story and thanked him and his wife Deborra Lee Ann for their support.

Agencies Priyanka Chopra’s Insta Story Thanking Hugh Jackman

Jennifer Aniston called on her fans on Instagram to lend a helping hand to India.

The actress, popular among Indian audiences as the 1990s Rachel Green hit the sitcom “ Friends, ” shared three posts to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, bringing the worrying storyline of the country amid the health crisis to the attention of its 36.5 million+ followers.

Aniston’s first story read: “A second severe wave of coronavirus infections has swept India, setting world records for new infections every day for the past five days.”

Agencies Jennifer Aniston’s Insta Story

In his second story, the 52-year-old actor said that Americares is “raising funds for immediate emergency aid to India” and also shared details of the link. Americares is a global, not-for-profit health and development organization that works with people affected by poverty, disaster or crisis.

In her third story, Aniston said you don’t have to donate to help. “Spread the word with any platform you have to help raise awareness,” she added.

According to Variety, Hollywood stars Robert Pattinson, Ewan McGregor and Lily Collins have partnered with GO Campaign to raise funds for the country, which is battling a deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Urging his supporters to donate to the organization’s COVID Relief Fund, Pattinson said: “Think of GO as a really meaningful investment fund, they take your dollars and put them in the kids, in a diverse portfolio, to maximum results. ”

“And the common thread is these heroes, their proven track record, their commitment to serving children,” he added.

Emily in Paris star Collins, who is a GO Campaign ambassador with Pattinson and McGregor, said India urgently needs protective gear, oxygen, medicine and food to save lives .

“I have such fond memories of my time in India and the country will always hold such a special place in my heart. Please join me and my friends at GO Campaign in bringing immediate relief to the families there today, ”she added.

McGregor said any kind of donation to the GO Campaign Relief Fund will help save lives.

“As Covid rages across India, GO Campaign needs your help to provide PPE, emergency food, medication, pulse oximeters and resuscitators to those in need. donation can make a difference and can help save lives, ”he said.

The GO Campaign COVID Relief Fund will provide PPE, oximeters, food to families in need (including in Mumbai slum, Dharavi), daily health checks, home classes for children, access to vaccines, medicines and ambulance bags (manual resuscitators).

Lately, other international figures including actor James McAvoy and singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have called on their fans on social media to donate for various relief funds to help India.

