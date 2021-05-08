Connect with us

The royal fanatic’s record memorabilia are worth more than his 200,000 home

A record-breaking royalist who established her own museum of royal memorabilia has a collection that is now worth more than her home of 200,000.

Anita Atkinson, 64, of Crook, County Durham, has been building her collection since 1977 after receiving a double pack of playing cards featuring the Silver Jubilee logo.

Since then, Anita has built a collection of over 12,000 items dating back to 1760 – her most valuable possession being a framed napkin used by Prince Charles on a robbery.

The collection is worth thousands of dollars – with a rare oil painting of the Duke of Kent likely to fetch 60,000 if auctioned.

Anitas’ collection is said to be worth more than his house – which is estimated to be worth 203,000.

Anita will never sell her collection
Anita will never sell her collection
(Image: Caters)

But the royal historian insists she will never sell the collection as she hopes to pass it down from generation to generation.

Anita has since updated her Royal Museum – located in a former dairy farm at her home – to include a tribute to Prince Philip – who died last month at the age of 99, showcasing some of the memories she has accumulated over the years. years, including portraits, books, coronation boxes and jubilee mugs.

Anita said: Growing up my mother was a royalist and that’s where my interest comes from.

By 1977 the whole world saw the 25th anniversary of the reign of the queens and so I started to build a collection by accident.



She even has paintings
She even has paintings
(Image: Caters)

“Everything you bought back then had the Silver Jubilee logo on it, whether it was a bottle of milk or a box of matches.

Last time I counted I had 12,152 items, but I’ve won a lot more since – 70% of the items in my collection were given to me by people who wanted someone to take care of. their historical objects.

I thought my entire collection would fit into the old dairy farm, but it doesn’t – I have 7,000 items in the museum and 5,000 in the attic of my house!

Each article is worth hundreds, if not thousands each and it will be worth a lot of money.



Anita likes to show off her precious possessions
Anita likes to show off her precious possessions
(Image: Caters)

For me, it’s not just about building a collection, it’s about educating people about the history of the monarchy.

One of my aunts was a security guard at Teesside International Airport and in 1977 Prince Charles’s plane was hijacked due to bad weather conditions and he landed at the airport.

It was my birthday approaching and so she asked the Royal Flight if there was anything she could have that Prince Charles had used – they were intrigued.

They gave him a paper napkin he had used on the flight and bought me a birthday card and signed it for me – I framed it hanging in my house and it is definitely the one of my most precious possessions.



The collection is worth more than the house it is in
The collection is worth more than the house it is in
(Image: Caters)

After the death of Prince Philip, Anita decided to create a memorial for him inside the museum.

She explained: After Prince Philip died, I was frustrated by the number of people who didn’t know anything about his story.

They don’t realize how much work is spent on the monarchy and its sheer ignorance.

I don’t have a lot of memories for Prince Philip but I have created a small collection for him.



I have items from his 60th birthday, but he’s got a lot of coronation boxes, jubilee mugs, golden wedding anniversary keepsakes, but he doesn’t have much of his own.

I think it’s probably because he didn’t want to.

Anita has vowed never to sell her beloved collection and hopes to one day pass it on to her grandchildren.

She added: I am not interested in the value of my collection because I know I will never sell it.

I just wrote my will and I put my four granddaughters on the floor to have the collection to the great relief of my children!

My son always tells me that the collection is worth more than the house and asks me why I don’t sell it but I never will.

If they want to sell it when I am gone they can but I hope they will continue and one of my granddaughters is very interested in collecting and learning about the monarchy.

There are quite a few items in the collection that are worth a lot of money and many of them have been given to me or are finds in charity shops.

Most of the time my museum is not even locked because I doubt that many people want the collection!

A lot of people see it as trash, but even if someone wanted to steal it, they would need a huge wagon and it would take them weeks because there are so many of them.

Anita Atkinson already held the Guinness World Record in 2001 for most royal memorabilia with 1781 individual objects.



