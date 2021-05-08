Entertainment
’80s music star and Bachelor Party actor Tawny Kitaen has died
Julie E. “Tawny” Kitaen, the star of the 80s music video and Bachelor Party actor, has died at the age of 59.
Kitaen’s death has been confirmed by the Coroners’ Office in Orange County, Calif. (Per Variety), who revealed she died at her home in Newport Beach on Friday morning (May 7). A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Born August 5, 1961 in San Diego, California, Kitaen’s first relationship with the rock world came when she appeared on the covers of RATT’s self-titled debut album in 1983 and “ Out Of The Cellar. in 1984. guitarist Robbin Crosby at the time.
After appearing in RATT’s 1984 music video for ‘Back For More’, Kitaenthen went on to star in a number of other videos, most notably Whitesnakes 1987 smash ‘Here I Go Again’. She has also appeared in the videos for “ Still Of The Night ”, “ Is This Love ” and “ The Deeper The Love ”. Kitaen was briefly married to Whitesnakes singer David Coverdale from 1989 to 1991.
Film roles followed, with her being the most popular when she played Tom Hanks’ girlfriend in the 1984 comedy. Bachelor PartyShe also starred in Witchboard, White hot, Dead tides, and she appeared in the Seinfeld episode “The Nose Job”.
Most recently, Kitaen has appeared in several reality TV shows, including Sloppy, The Surreal Life, and a season of VH1 Celebrity Rehab with Dr Drew, the latter of which was registered in 2008.
Kitaen leaves behind two daughters whom she shared with baseball player Chuck Finley, whom she was married to from 1997 to 2002.
A number of tributes have started pouring in for Kitean. Steelheart bassist Marten Andersson wrote: “It’s sad to hear of the passing of Whitesnake video model (as well as Ratt’s cover model) Tawny Kitaen. A little of my youth is dead right now. Rip T. “
Sad to hear of the passing of Whitesnake video model (as well as Ratt’s cover model) Tawny Kitaen. A little of my youth is dead right now. Rip T #tawnykitaen # steering wheel #outofthecellar #roundnround #supermodel #videovixen #White snake #riptawnykitaen pic.twitter.com/1X3rfvnI1B
– Marten Andersson (@anderssonmarten) May 8, 2021
See more tributes to Kitaen below:
Rest in peace Tawny Kitaen pic.twitter.com/1fhqqoz2UT
– WHITESNAKE Fan Page (@WSFanPage) May 8, 2021
Sending my sincere thoughts and prayers to family, friends and fans of #TawnyKitaen who sadly passed away at the age of 59. An 80s rock era staple and actress Tawny left an impact on this world. #RIPTawnyKitaen God protects you pic.twitter.com/KoGhhY6jqp
– Robby Vegas (@Robby_Vegas_) May 8, 2021
Tawny starred in the 1986 movie Witchboard, the supernatural horror film about a college girl who uses her friend’s Ouija board and is terrorized by evil spirits. #RIPTawnyKitaen pic.twitter.com/Tgd2CNC7Cd
– True Gender Crime Podcast (@TruestKind) May 8, 2021
Absolutely heartbreaking to wake up to this news. Thank you Tawny for inspiring millions of rockers like me to be bold and unapologetic ourselves. You were such a queen and you will never be forgotten! #RIPTawnyKitaen pic.twitter.com/GDUoWluGix
– Avril Dalaman (@AprilDalaman) May 8, 2021
I can’t believe I just bought an album today with @Tawny_Kitaen on the cover. pic.twitter.com/Vyxgd3hNjw
– Metallic brands (@heavymetalfarms) May 8, 2021
#RIPTawnyKitaen ~ Tawny posted this video on his TikTok account five days ago. Beautiful until the end. pic.twitter.com/RjXb44dbaN
– Mixed motions (@MixtyMotions) May 8, 2021
RIP Tawny Kitaen – will have to blow up some “Here I Go Again” for you pic.twitter.com/tGVLhZydI2
– Ian Scotto (@IanScotto) May 8, 2021
So sad for Tawny Kittaen. I was a huge fan of his and wished him the best of luck. Selfishly, a little childhood also dies with her. And yes, I still listen to Whitesnake on occasion. #RIPTawnyKitaen pic.twitter.com/JKOd05rqzm
– Laura Axelrod (@Laura_Axelrod) May 8, 2021
There was only one Tawny Kitaen. #RIPTawnyKitaen pic.twitter.com/eTqM8cEqmS
– J (Ws) (@squee_machine) May 8, 2021
Tom Hanks and Tawny Kitaen in Bachelor Party (1984) pic.twitter.com/mpsrKGtZcj
– Gérard Campbell (@ThisIsGCampbell) May 7, 2021
Oh we ’80s girls tried to be as sexy as Tawny #RIPTawnyKitaen pic.twitter.com/snsYYfdzXM
– Patsy (@ sharedfriend72) May 8, 2021
Tawny Kitaen just died so here is a meme I made awhile ago #RIPTawnyKitaen pic.twitter.com/NCOLjLbWFC
– Frogger Neal (@froggneal) May 8, 2021
Sending our sincere thoughts and prayers to family, friends and fans of #TawnyKitaen who unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. A staple of the 80s rock era and an actress in countless movies and TV Tawny has left an impact on this world. #RIPTawnyKitaen #God protects you pic.twitter.com/fHYlxWh1fJ
– All bets are off (@ABAOPod) May 8, 2021
Tawny Kitaen died at the age of 59. Known to a generation of rock fans as the star of Whitesnake’s videos and Ratt’s album covers, she has also starred in films such as Bachelor Party and Witchboard. pic.twitter.com/yjhapH9foH
– Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) May 8, 2021
