’80s music star and Bachelor Party actor Tawny Kitaen has died

Julie E. “Tawny” Kitaen, the star of the 80s music video and Bachelor Party actor, has died at the age of 59.

Kitaen’s death has been confirmed by the Coroners’ Office in Orange County, Calif. (Per Variety), who revealed she died at her home in Newport Beach on Friday morning (May 7). A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Born August 5, 1961 in San Diego, California, Kitaen’s first relationship with the rock world came when she appeared on the covers of RATT’s self-titled debut album in 1983 and “ Out Of The Cellar. in 1984. guitarist Robbin Crosby at the time.

After appearing in RATT’s 1984 music video for ‘Back For More’, Kitaenthen went on to star in a number of other videos, most notably Whitesnakes 1987 smash ‘Here I Go Again’. She has also appeared in the videos for “ Still Of The Night ”, “ Is This Love ” and “ The Deeper The Love ”. Kitaen was briefly married to Whitesnakes singer David Coverdale from 1989 to 1991.

Film roles followed, with her being the most popular when she played Tom Hanks’ girlfriend in the 1984 comedy. Bachelor PartyShe also starred in Witchboard, White hot, Dead tides, and she appeared in the Seinfeld episode “The Nose Job”.

Most recently, Kitaen has appeared in several reality TV shows, including Sloppy, The Surreal Life, and a season of VH1 Celebrity Rehab with Dr Drew, the latter of which was registered in 2008.

Kitaen leaves behind two daughters whom she shared with baseball player Chuck Finley, whom she was married to from 1997 to 2002.

A number of tributes have started pouring in for Kitean. Steelheart bassist Marten Andersson wrote: “It’s sad to hear of the passing of Whitesnake video model (as well as Ratt’s cover model) Tawny Kitaen. A little of my youth is dead right now. Rip T. “

See more tributes to Kitaen below:



