Jeffrey Dean Morgan Says Hell Is Too Old To Play Flashpoint Batman Soon





Jeffrey Dean Morgan says he’s running out of time to reprise his role as Thomas Wayne and play Flashpoint Batman in DC Extended Universe.

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Affleck’s Batman Should Set Up A Nightwing Movie After Flashpoint Talk withCinePOPMorgan discussed the possibility of playing Flashpoint Batman as well as his availability and general interest in the comics. Morgan explained: “Look, the top of my list has always been Batman. He’s always been my favorite superhero and talking about Flashpoint has been a lot of fun. I get asked a lot of questions about it. I love the story ofBreaking point. Who knows? Who knows with DC? Who knows how these franchises work? I guess I probably have a two or three year window and then I’ll be too old. There is no way. Look, I’m available. Everyone knows that I am available. I say that I am available, I have been saying that for five years. We’ll see what happens. Morgan went on to say play superheroes, there are so many superheroes. I really like Lobo. I might have something cooking and I’ll let you know soon if it turns out to be, before saying that he hopes hell can play a long time in the comic book world. In addition to his role as Edward Blake / The Comedian inGuardians, Morgan is currently playing the role of Negan on The walking dead, another property based on a comic book. His propensity to play tough would certainly benefit Lobo, an interstellar mercenary and bounty hunter, as well as Flashpoint Batman. Although Warner Bros. largely abandoned the Snyder-Verse and considered SnydersJustice Leaguenon-canonical, the latter undoubtedly sets upFlashbetter than the theatrical version. On top of that, fans have expressed greater interest in restoring the Snyder-Verse than the new leadership of the DCEU. That said, there’s no reason the public can’t have the best of both worlds; enjoying the likes of Robert PattinsonsBatman, Keatons, Afflecks and even Morgans; Bruces’ father is factoring in all future projects featuring Afflecks Batman. However, much like Ray Fischer’s Cyborg, Morgans’ role in the DCEU may have gone with Snyder and the studio doesn’t seem in a rush to bring him back. More: The Flash Already Makes A Big Change From Barry Allen After Snyderverse Source:CinePOP All upcoming Tom Hanks movies

