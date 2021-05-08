Entertainment
Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Young Bollywood Moms Talk About Motherhood
Now is the time when Bollywood actresses embrace motherhood without letting their careers take a back seat. From Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Neha Dhupia, all have refused to bow down to stereotypes and have often set an example for others. On International Mother’s Sunday, we look at some of the cutest pics of these young Bollywood moms with their munchkins and what they said about being a mom.
Anushka sharma
Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli adopted parenthood on January 11 with the birth of their daughter Vamika. Anushka juggled pregnancy and her professional commitments. Speaking of being a new mom, she said on social media: “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life, but this little one, Vamika, has taken her to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, happiness – emotions that have sometimes been experienced within minutes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full… Thank you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy. Earlier, she had said in another article, nothing is more real and humbling than living the creation of life within you. When it’s not under your control, then what is it really?
Neha Dhupia
Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia, who is also a mentor on MTV Roadies, has opened up about battling the guilt of a working mother. Actor Devi, who worked throughout her pregnancy and after childbirth, told PTI: ‘It feels good, but at first you are only struck with guilt, the kind that you don’t. ‘ve never known before. You constantly feel Oh my God, what is my kid doing? When you are with your child, you are like I have to deal with work, because I am a workaholic.
She added, “You constantly remind yourself that just because you go to work doesn’t mean you love your child less. A mother who decides to be home after giving birth is as beautiful a mother as the one who decides to work.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Now a mother of two, Kareena Kapoor Khan argued that after becoming a mother, her outlook on life changed. In an interview, she shared, “I don’t look at life through my eyes. I only look at life through the eyes of my son (Taimur) Earlier when he was seven or eight months old I would be like, no no I’m going to be really relaxed and very relaxed, but it’s like I could not. I am obsessed. I can not help it. But I’m sure all mothers are. The actor also wrote a book “ Kareena Kapoor Khans Pregnancy Bible ” where she shared all of her pregnancy experiences. Kareena has yet to reveal the name or photo of her youngest son.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a beloved mother to her nine year old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. She is an active mother who is often seen traveling with her daughter. Aishwarya, who was ashamed of her post pregnancy weight after the birth of her daughter Aaradhyas, took it on the chin. In an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, the actress said that I was able to handle this because I have been facing judgment for so long.
Sunny leone
Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber are careful not to deprive their children of quality family time. Daniel and I have really wanted to be parents for a very long time. So we spend so much time with our children and I feel like we have been blessed. Even though we are working, we have done a great job in our time management to make sure we are there during their waking hours. If they are sleeping or napping, we try to finish our work or do it as much as possible. If I’m on long filming schedules I bring the boys with me and then Nisha will come on the weekend. So we really spend a lot of time with our kids, Leone said in an interview.
Soha Ali Khan
Soha Ali Khan has always strived to find the right balance in her life. She once said in an interview, I’m actually making a conscious effort now to get away a bit and do other things, to embrace my other identities because I’ve been a mother for almost nine months now and have loved it. The more time I spend with her, the harder it is to walk away and I know she’s fine without me, and I’m the one who breaks down without her.
Kalki Koechlin
Kalki Koechlin made headlines by switching to the water birth method to deliver her first baby and giving the baby a neutral name. While announcing the birth of his baby girl, the actor wrote on Instagram: “Respect to all women who go through the intense and horrible experience of childbirth, whether through vaginal section or c, many of which do not receive credit or support for the bigger challenges they face, but they’re supposed to do it out of duty. The process takes a heavy toll both psychologically and physically and should have the support of an entire community to truly heal.
Natasa Stankovic
Model-actor Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya welcomed their son on July 30, 2020. Natasha embraced motherhood like a pro and is now a mother of hands.
Lisa Haydon
Lisa Haydon is the mother of two sons and is expecting her third child, a daughter. The actor once said that having a child opens his eyes to a whole new world and way of life. She also said that now women no longer need to have career apprehensions to start a family. I was shooting a web series until I was five months pregnant. I did the cover of Vogue India with Hrithik (Roshan) when I was four months pregnant. I believe we finally come to a place where women do not need to have professional apprehensions to start a family. You can have it all. You may have to run a tight ship and have occasional meltdowns, but it’s okay, Lisa says.
Amrita Rao
Actor Amrita Rao, who was fortunate enough to have a baby boy in 2020, believes, “You have to be a parent to be born as a parent.” The Vivah actor decided to take care of his son Veer herself instead of hiring a nanny to spend most of the time with him. “I’m up most of the night feeding my baby and it’s not like your shift ends and you fall asleep during the day, the day continues to serve Veer’s every second. You have to get behind yourself and now you are becoming your second priority. Motherhood is the most difficult role I have played so far, ”she told Pinkvilla in a previous interview.
