Why Dolly Parton calls Hollywood ‘the most depressing place I’ve ever seen’





Dolly Parton began her career in Nashville. But in the 1980s, she traveled to Hollywood to break into the film industry. His first film was 9 to 5, with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The infamous City of Angels was nothing like what she expected. Where Parton expected glitter and glamor, she discovered dysfunction and heartache. Dolly Parton | RICH SCHMITT / AFP via Getty Images Dolly Parton’s first time in Hollywood “I always thought Hollywood was this super glamorous place in Disneyland with all the stars you see on TV,” Parton wrote in his 2020 book, Dolly Parton, singer: My life in words. “It was a real eye opener the first time I went. It was the most depressing place I have ever seen. Down on Hollywood Boulevard, there were all these people in the streets, the homeless and pitiful, crazy crazy running around. Oh my Lord, it was just a horrible setting. Parton had a funny feeling about the area. “When we first went there as musicians playing places like the Roxy and staying at the Holiday Inn, I felt like I was in a really strange town,” she wrote. “There was a strange madness. It wasn’t what I thought it was going to be. Dolly Parton couldn’t help but notice the drastic economic inequalities present in Hollywood “Even when I was lucky enough to live in better neighborhoods, I could see how depressing it could be,” she wrote. “All the rich live in other regions.” RELATED: Artist Dolly Parton Feels More Like Me Musically Than Anyone I Know Parton was particularly attached to “young people” who were trying to be successful in the entertainment industry. “I saw these young people who would come out there and would be willing to sell their soul to be successful in show business,” she wrote. “They will do whatever they have to do, like the ‘couch casting’. If their plans don’t work, they end up selling themselves on the streets for money to shoot drugs. Hollywood potters Parton’s early experiences with Hollywood inspired several songs, such as “Hollywood Potters,” which was released in 1982. “I wrote ‘Hollywood Potters’ when I was doing [the movie] 9 to 5, “she wrote.” This kid, an extra, committed suicide. He was a struggling actor who believed himself to be a better actor than working as ‘atmosphere’ as they called him. RELATED: Dolly Parton Says Fan Is Slammed [Her] Out, high time to sing that song in a nightclub “I think this song really illustrates what Hollywood is,” she continued. “It’s a ‘dramatic dungeon’. That’s what a “dream merchant” really is. ” It’s no wonder Parton’s time in Hollywood has affected her creatively. “I think being in Hollywood opened up a whole new world to me as a songwriter,” she wrote.







