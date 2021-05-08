Guardians of the Galaxy: actor Drax Dave Bautista could be replaced! Is he too old for the role?





Therefore, Dave Bautista has a new movie coming soon! He will be in NetflixDirector’s Army Of The Dead Zack Snyder. Because of this, he’s been doing a ton of interviews lately, and since wonder just announced a release date for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 it’s rising. But Dave Bautista could be replaced! He recently appeared while talking with Digital spy, where he was talking about a potential Drax & Mantis movie. He also touched on the end of Drax. “I don’t think they’re very interested, or it doesn’t match the way they’ve laid it out. But other than that, no. I mean, as far as my obligations go, I have Guardians 3, and that will probably be the end of Drax. This prompted IGN to write something called “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could be the last time we see Drax in the MCU, “. This prompted Bautista to respond. “Drax isn’t going anywhere. He just won’t be played by this guy! By the time G3 comes out, I’ll be 54 for gods sake! I expect everything to start sagging every second. This tweet from Bautista led Gunn himself to ring the bell, “There is no Drax for me without you, buddy!” You ARE the MCUs Drax the Destroyerand, as far as I’m concerned, can never be replaced. And you have the right to do whatever you want with your acting choices! There is no Drax for me without you, buddy! You ARE the Drax the Destroyer MCUs and, as far as I’m concerned, can never be replaced. And you have the right to do whatever you want with your acting choices! @DaveBautista https://t.co/Mn5uNRVUvN – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 8, 2021 Bautista added, “And there is no Drax for me without your brother! #EndOfAJourney Hands folded, I love you man! “ Then, in response to a fan, Gunn added, “I would recast a lot of actors without batting an eyelid. But I wouldn’t recast Drax, that simple. While this all sounds pretty dire, it doesn’t necessarily mean the end of Drax. Gunn believes Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be his last but leaves himself open to the possibility. “Never say never but I see Vol 3 as the end of the Guardians story that I started to tell with Vol 1.” Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023. Hopefully Dave Bautista will not be replaced! Alexander is passionate about games, comics and anime. Most things related to fandom!







