Entertainment
Spy: Meet Hollywood’s New Kiwi Stuntwoman
Stuntwoman Vanessa Cater and A-List actor Jason Momoa.
Watch out Zoe Bell, there’s a new stuntwoman breaking doors all over Hollywood.
Vanessa Cater just finished putting her body on the line in the new Marvel TV show The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Prior to that, the Woman of Action worked in The Gray Man; Jumanji: the next level; Black Lightning; Patrol of Fate; 9-1-1: Lone Star; TO CRUSH; The Do-Over; and Disney and Nickelodeon Productions.
Cater has been in the US for seven years, but says she just started doing stunt work full-time for the past two years. She was also doing personal training work to pay her bills.
Cater and Bell have met in the Hollywood stunt scene, but have yet to work together.
“It’s definitely on my wish list!” Cater tells Spy.
“You can’t be a Kiwi stunt girl and not be inspired by her. Zoe is a trailblazer, but even better, she just remained a real, awesome Kiwi chick in this crazy Hollywood scene.”
Cater has played most of her life, and television and movies have been her dream since she was a child. Showbiz runs in the family and his father, Guy Cater, is a famous artist, hypnotist and comedian, who says he is the only New Zealander to ever make headlines in Vegas.
She started out as an actress on the set of The Chronicles of Narnia, playing one of the main centaurs, where she ended up befriending and spending most of her time with the stuntmen.
Their war stories scared her slightly, but after three years without booking another acting job, she was invited to audition with other stunt girls for the American show, Legend of the Seeker.
A series of American projects filmed in New Zealand followed, including the films The Hobbit and Spartacus, where Cater forged long-standing friendships, relationships and references that enabled her to obtain her work visa for them. United States.
Cater isn’t afraid to share her funny celebrity stories. She gave Kevin Hart a shoulder ride on Ride Along 2, and on Jumanji 2, Jack Black kept her in points, with silly gags on set.
She tells Spy that she flashed David Spade and Adam Sandler in a hilarious, somewhat improvised scene, in The Do-Over and enjoyed spending time with Jason Momoa, swapping climbing stories for hours while working out. at a convention in Miami.
Now, it was the Marvel Cinematic Universe that really captured his heart.
“Most of the people I’ve worked with have been in this universe for many years and in many MCU productions. It’s like a family. It was definitely for all of us on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
“I was extremely honored and grateful to have been brought in to work with this group. Every day was like a masterclass. The best experience of my career to date, ”she says.
She considers herself very lucky to be able to do both stunts and acting and hopes to pursue more acting roles.
“Then I would just like to be my own character,” she laughs.
Cater’s Instagram is full of stories of injuries from his stunt work.
“Taking hits and wrecks is the job. Bumps and bruises aren’t stunt injuries, they’re literally part of the job.
“If you can’t handle the muscle aches and bruises, it’s not your job,” she says.
His job on 9-1-1: Lone Star involved one of his most dangerous stunts.
“I must have run over a car driving straight at me and get hit completely by it. The back of my head shattered the windshield, I took to the air and flew face down on concrete and still managed to come away relatively unscathed. . “
Cater says there are no quick tips for getting into Hollywood. Friendships and genuine contacts are essential – along with hard work and training to stay in peak physical shape.
“I’m hard working and fun to be around and give great hugs which I find important. I have phenomenal friends to whom I owe a lot of my professional references.”
