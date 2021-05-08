MHA recap and spoilers season 5, episode 7

Connect with us

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Season 5, Episode 7, “Match 3,” now airing on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

My Hero Academia slows down in Episode 7 to focus on the family as the third match between Classes A and B begins. Although Izuku Midoriya has primarily been a spectator when watching the games, he connects with All Might, who offers him words of warning.

The main focus of episode 7 is shared between Shoto Todoroki and Tenya Iida. Throughout the history ofMy Hero AcademiaSo far, Todoroki and Iida have experienced their own family conflicts. However, with the reputation of Class A on the line, they will need to step up and highlight their individual growth.

The remainder of the second game results in a break while the mess is cleaned up. All Might takes this opportunity to connect with Midoriya, check if he has experienced any additional anomalies with One For All, and give him a warning. Midoriya’s match against Shinso will begin soon, and this could have unforeseen effects on One for All. After all, the last time they fought was when the remnants of the old users first manifested themselves.

Bakugo notices the twotalking and sarcastically tells them that if they want to keep their relationship a secret, they’re doing a bad job. But, of course, Bakugo is right. Their classmates, like Uraraka, notice that Midoriya and All Might are close. Yet after hearing about the spontaneous activation of One For All, Bakugo tells Midoriya that he can’t say whether he is moving forward or backward, which All Might interprets as very cautious praise.

Shoto Todoroki in the Hero License Exam

As Game 3 begins, Tokoyami dismisses Todoroki. Heregrets his lackluster performance, explaining and that Todoroki has to do better than him as they are associated with Endeavor and Hawks, the respective number 1 and 2 heroes. Todoroki understandably has mixed feelings about it, recalling his very abusive childhood “ training ” from his father. Todoroki knows his father’s reputation matters – and that he’s looking to change – but it takes more to forget a life of abuse. Yet he pledges to do his best.

The Class A team looks confident ahead of their game, with Iida looking particularly upbeat. He mentions that his older brother is doing much better, recovering from his injuries at Stain’s hands. Since Iida took on his brother’s hero name, Ingenium, he plans to live up to his legacy. On the other hand, the Class B team feels much more apprehensive. They know how well balanced their opposing team is and Tetsutetsu’s reaction is to start destroying the environment around them.

Before the match begins, we move on to an avillain race in the city that Endeavor finally captures. The hero’s road to righting previous wrongs moves forward slowly, and it’s clear Endeavor is learning what it means to be number 1 – by briefly asking some of the children he’s saved if they’re okay. Still, he’s not trying to be something he’s not, always very terse, but showing even a minimum of care to his fans is an improvement. It’s also clear how desperately Endeavor is trying to come to terms with Todoroki. His phone is full of unanswered text messages, which his acolytes comment ironically.

Back on the training grounds, the competition begins. Despite the combination of Todoroki’s raw power, Iida’s speed, Shoji’s reconnaissance abilities, and Ojiro’s close combat skills, Class B holds its own. As they focus on Tetsutetsu’s savage attacks on the environment, Todoroki unleashes a massive ice blast, quickly capturing his opponents. Sadly, Iida mistakenly thinks they have it in the bag but sinks into the ground as he tries to jump into the action.

Honenukire reveals his softening Quirk, where everything he touches develops a smooth, mud-like consistency. It immediately begins to wreak havoc with the Class A team as their attempts to maneuver around the site find them sinking into the mud. It quickly becomes apparent that Honenuki has a strong tactical mind and is already two steps ahead of the Class A team.

The rest of the Class B team take advantage of the chaos. Ojirofaces confronts Kaibara, whose Gyrate Quirk allows him to quickly spin any part of his body like a drill. This gives Kaibara devastating power to physical attacks, and he presses his advantage against martial artist Ojiro. Meanwhile, Shoji is immobilized by Tsunotori’s horns, which she can throw and control, and Todoroki finds himself in Tetsutetsu’s hands.

Iida struggles in the mud, as Honenuki comments on Recipro Burst’s restrictive time limit that was showcased at the Sports Festival. However, a flashback to Iida’s conversation with her older brother Tensei reveals an old family secret to improving their quirks. Iidacan “tunes his engine” by physically removing the mufflers on his calves. The experience is incredibly painful, but it allows him to use his Recipro Burst at higher speeds for a longer duration.

Iida takes full advantage of his new ability, speeding like a speedboat towards Honenuki and revealing that he can now use his Recipro Burst for 10 minutes, instead of 10 seconds. As long as it’s within that time, no one can touch it. It’s a huge leap forward for Iida, and as he goes along the episode ends.

The battle is only just beginning between Iida and Honenuki and, likely, Todoroki will always have a say in that swing of this match. But, as Midoriya commented earlier, everyone’s quirks progress quickly, and these showdowns push Class A and B to their limits and beyond – Plus Ultra indeed.

