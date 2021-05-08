Jupiters Legacy: where is Skyfox now? | Entertainment

Connect with us

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for all of Season 1 ofJupiters Legacy.]

Throughout the current scenes ofJupiters’ legacy Season 1 (which dropped on Netflix on May 7), learned how one of the original superheroes, George Hutchence / Skyfox (Matt Lanter), has turned against the Union. According to Sheldon / The Utopian (Josh duhamel), his old friend thought he could do more without the Code (no murder) holding him back.

He was, ostensibly, also the one behind the latest threat: the release of a clone of the villainous Blackstar (Tyler Mane) and this vision of a threat to once again Sheldon and his son Brandon / Paragon (Andrew Horton). A twist in the finale revealed his truly Sheldons brother, Walter / Brainwave (Ben Daniels), which is the brain of the current madness. So the George that Walter and Grace / Lady Liberty (Leslie Bibb) fought in the mind of the (dead) Blackstar clone? Just a construction of Walters’ mind.

It was really great, really amazing storytelling, Lanter tells TV Insider. We have never seen George these days. We don’t know where George is, what he’s doing, or what kind of havoc he might cause in Season 2, hopefully.

So what do we know? After all, most of what we know about George after the flashbacks (aside from the newspaper clippings) comes from others, especially Walter, who made the point that Skyfox was the one behind it all. He left the group. Mark Millar has set up a villain in the comics, Lanter says. But I think what’s going to be interesting to see how that goes is of course the Union calls him a villain, and the world has learned that George / Skyfox is a villain.

But if you ask Lanter, he thinks he’s doing the right thing and he’s probably going to bed or doing something. Like any good villain, in fact, he’s justified in whatever he does. So I think he’s a guy that’s been tricked and just hiding and hopefully he’s going to come out big when he does.

Jupiter's Legacy Episode 8 Walter Brainwave Skyfox Construct

Courtesy of Netflix

No, Walter doesn’t know where George is either, so yeah, framing him might have been a bit risky. But it’s a bet worth taking, just the joy that ruined his life, Daniels laughs.

This is something Walter particularly enjoys and ties into something you might have missed. George really hid and it’s so fascinating to me and it was a source of endless conversations that I used to have with Mark Millar. He steals George’s wife, with a brain trick, which you get over in Season 2, Daniels continues. She appears very briefly in the scene with the cake on the beach. He’s going, Say, hello to Blackstar, honey. She is Georges’ wife. He literally can’t stand George being around him for the rest of his life, so he just has to get him out of the universe. I think he hates it, he doesn’t know where George is but loves that he’s no longer in his life that’s causing him grief.

George has defected and is in hiding because he lost everything, Lanter explains. There is a big hole in his heart where Sheldon, Walt and his things were. For his character, Walter and Sheldon were his family after losing his parents.

Sheldon Hutch Jupiter's Legacy Episode 8 Josh Duhamel Ian Quinlan

Courtesy of Netflix

But they are not his only family. He also has a son, Hutch (Ian Quinlan), who tries to find him. But every time he tries to use the power rod George gave him that can carry him anywhere he needs to go, it takes him to a strip club. It just shows the comedic side of George, who sees life as a theatrical production, Lanter says.

However, Hutch might have another device at the end of the seasons that could allow him to reunite with his father MIA. I think there’s probably a good reason why [George] doesn’t want to be found, Lanter admits. Would he approve of this [Hutch is] Make? Probably not, but maybe there would be something special, Yeah, he’s my son, he’s breaking all the rules, trying to find me.

The star is hoping there will be a second season so she can share scenes with the charismatic Quinlan. I love that he and George are bonded. I think there are a lot of similarities, he adds. I know our director of episode 3 [Christopher J. Byrne] showed Ian some of the dailies of my performance as George because [they thought] Hutch needed to bring some of the charisma that was intrinsic to him.

Jupiters’ legacy, Season 1, Streaming Now, Netflix

