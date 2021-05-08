Bollywood celebrities who almost went bankrupt at one point





Receive daily updates via email Bollywood gives you lots of money and fame! However, bad decisions can lead to bad financial conditions, even for celebrities. Take a look at these Bollywood celebrities who almost went bankrupt due to poor decision making! Amitabh Bachchan In front of the camera, this legendary star has always been adored. But there was a period in his life when he, too, had some tough times, including going bankrupt due to the collapse of his company, ABCL. He owed 90 crores and even took out a mortgage on his bungalow. Only the show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” was able to help him out of his financial impasse. Avtar Kishan Hangal AK Hangal, one of Bollywood’s most experienced actors, has appeared in several successful films including “Sholy” and “Aaina”. He has appeared in over 200 films and received the Padma Bhushan. However, he experienced financial difficulties at the age of 95. His financial situation had deteriorated to the point that he could not even pay his medical bills. Many Bollywood stars, including Jaya Bachchan and Salman Khan, offered to help. Shweta Basu Prasad She rose to fame as a teenager, winning a National Award for Best Children’s Actress in 2002 for her outstanding role in the film “Makadi”. Her future, however, began to dwindle as she grew older. She was trapped in a sex racket at the age of 23 when she was strapped for cash. She has since resumed and resumed her television work. Bharat Bhushan He was one of the first actors to describe the term “star”. But, at the end of his illustrious career, he went bankrupt because of gambling and had to sell his bungalows, boats and book collection to pay off his debts. He died after overcoming his financial difficulties. Preity Zinta Preity faced a severe financial recession due to its loss of production. Abbas Tyrewala, the creator of Preity Zinta’s film “Ishq in Paris”, had taken legal action against her for not having paid her membership fee. To meet the contributions, she had to put her apartment up for sale. She also revealed that actor Salman Khan had helped her during the financial crisis. Jackie Shroff While Jackies’ career was not going very well, he took out a loan from filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala in 2008 and has been unable to repay it over the years. As a result, Sajid Nadiadwala decided to take legal action against Jackie Shroff and his production company. Salman’s involvement kept the situation from escalating and Jackie Shroff had to sell his apartments to pay off. Raj kapoor Six-year-old Bollywood Showman ‘Mera Naam Joker’ is dangerously close to bankruptcy. The film was so expensive that it took six years to complete, and it eventually exhausted Raj Kapoor’s fortune. The studio was nearly bankrupt before the film’s release and declared a flop. Govinda Govinda gained enormous fame in the late 1990s, but her career began to decline. He admitted that he had been in a financial recession before he came back with the movie “Partner”. His financial situation was so bad that he could not afford to hire a rickshaw or a taxi. Thanks to Salman Khan, he was able to get the movie “Partner” to get out of this situation. Posted by Diya Khetrapal on 08 May 2021

