Maggie Shipsteads Great Circle mixes life of female pilot and Hollywood actress 70 years apart

Glitz and guts collide in Great Circle, the gripping new novel from Los Angeles author Maggie Shipstead.

Skillfully crafted, Shipstead weaves the story of two women, set apart by a century, struggling to maintain control of their own lives in a society that demands submission. This book is richly layered, a joy to read in colorful and easy Shipsteads style.

Marian Graves is a young girl who wants to become a pilot at the turn of the 20th century, a time when women couldn’t even vote let alone work in paid jobs where they defied gravity and risked crashing into the mountains.

Shipstead writes about fictional graves so convincingly that she even quotes footnotes from a book allegedly based on her logbook. Around the middle of the novel, the reader feels like stopping and Google searching for this colorful figure from history alongside real pilots like Amelia Earhart.

Hadley Baxter is a B-list Hollywood actress who grew up in the Nickelodeon age of child stars and landed a starring role in the hit romantic series Archangel, a sort of defused Twilight that makes her the darling of the media of the Americas.

The determined and courageous Marian seems to have nothing in common with the spoiled and privileged Hadley. But they both grew up orphans, raised by inattentive bohemian uncles, Marians a hungry and alcoholic painter, Hadleys a half-successful producer and drug addict. And both are women trying to make their own way in life.

Although they are over 70 years apart, their obstacles are quite similar in their efforts to negotiate a societal double standard of expected gender and sex roles at the behest of men with the power to give or deny them. their goals.

A young Hadley even stumbles upon the story of Marians, turning to the parentless pilot, raised by an uncle, to try and find answers in his Hollywood life.

Hadleys’ career suddenly plunges into social media. She has an affair with a pop music star while living with a boyfriend who happens to be her love for Archangel. It destroys the romantic fantasies of young women everywhere.

The two lives intersect when the actress wins the role of Marian in a highly anticipated biopic. She was like her, but she wasn’t, Hadley told herself about Marian. She was strange, unknowable, except for a few constellations that I recognized from my own sky.

Marian world is one where the women who make a living are prostitutes, and she has to dress up as a boy to find a job as a delivery driver for a local bootlegger in Missoula.

Inspired by men and women traveling like strikers, Marian sees the newly developed airplane as a ticket to a more adventurous life. But no one will give a girl flight lessons, and she doesn’t have a plane.

That changes, however, after the bootlegger king falls in love with teenage Marian and buys her a plane and a flight instructor. Marian resists, knowing that a man’s generosity usually comes at a price, that of being a woman’s freedom.

But his passion for theft turns out to be stronger than his will to fight the gangster. She gives in to what becomes a possessive and abusive relationship, much to the dismay of her twin brother Jamie and their best friend and sometimes her lover Caleb.

For Marian, flying is her only freedom. It is only in the air that Marian fully relaxes, writes Shipstead. While flying, she was where she was supposed to be, doing what she was supposed to do. No one could reach him or ask him for anything.

Shipstead is skilled at writing so vividly that the reader can feel the thrill and pain of his characters. She changes her voice between the two characters, telling the story of Marians in third person, Hadleys in first person.

Great Circle delves into the struggles of gender identity. The characters are straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer. Shipstead is particularly adept at exploring the loneliness of lives lived outside the strictly perceived social norms of the Prohibition, Great Depression, and WWII generations.

While the main characters are steadfast women, Shipstead doesn’t neglect the men. Marians twin brother Jamie Graves receives deep treatment as a sensitive artist who finds in his brushes ways to capture the depth of people’s personalities in a portrait or movement in a landscape.

Caleb, a teenage charmer, wildlife scout and war hero, is the lifelong defender of the Mariens and true love won’t acknowledge him either. In Hollywood, there is Redwood Feiffer, the money behind the film, more in love with his name in the credits of the film than the people behind.

Alexi Young is Hadleys Archangel’s co-star boyfriend’s agent and finds the actress irresistible, but only in One Night Out. And then we have Sir Hugo Woolsey, the Sir Hugo, who happens to be my neighbor, a legendary British star, now a producer, who helps Hadley land his shot playing Marian and pours his scotch in times of crisis.

It is also a story of death. How people die can say a lot about how they lived. The two women at the center of the story, the actress and the pilot, want to live their lives to the fullest. They want to come and go as they please without even having to say goodbye.

Ron Sylvester has been a journalist for over 40 years with publications such as the Orange County Register, Las Vegas Sun, Wichita Eagle and USA Today. He currently lives in rural Kansas.