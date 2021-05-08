Lloyd Price, hitmaker personality, dead at 88





That same year, Personality became almost as successful, certifying Mr. Price as a true rock n roll star. In 1962 he returned on his own, starting Double L Records with Harold Logan (who had also been a partner on his former label), with a roster that included a young Wilson Pickett. Mr. Price and Mr. Logan opened a nightclub, the Turntable, on the former site of the famous Birdland jazz club in Midtown Manhattan in 1968. Mr. Logan was murdered in 1969. Mr. Price last reached the Top 40 with a version of the Misty Standard in 1963, but by then his star in the music world was fading. He wisely dove into other arenas, including partnering with Don King to help promote Muhammad Alis Rumble in the Jungle against George Foreman in Kinshasa, Zaire, in 1974 and Thrilla in Manila against Joe Frazier in the Philippines in the year. next. Along with wrestling in Zaire, he helped promote a music festival with programming that included James Brown and BB King. He lived in Nigeria from 1979 to 1983. Mr. Price is survived by his wife, Jackie Battle; three daughters, Lori Price, DJuana Price and December Thompson; two sons, Lloyd Price Jr. and Paris Thompson; one sister, Rose Moore; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. In the 1980s, Mr. Price invested in real estate, supported the construction of homes in the Bronx, and ran a limousine business. In 2007, at the age of 74, he was talking about his Miss Clawdy line of sweet potatoes to The Wall Street Journal. It’s going to do things, he said. This will bring the focus back to the sweet potato. His company also sold organic cereals and energy bars. There was always music playing in the background. Mr. Price helped organize oldies tours, which he co-starred with other early rhythm-and-blues groups like Little Richard and Ben E. King, throughout the ’90s and into 21st century. Mr. Price released his last album, This Is Rock and Roll, in 2017. He has published an autobiography, Lawdy Miss Clawdy: The True King of the 50s, written with William E. Waller, in 2009, and a collection of essays, provocatively titled sumdumhonky, in 2015. Peter Keepnews contributed reporting.

