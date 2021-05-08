Corrie, villain, actor Corey Brent in tears after heartbreaking attack

His character is the prime suspect in the brutal and senseless murder of Seb Franklin and Coronation Street actor Maximus Evans was in tears as he watched the heartbreaking story.

Maximus plays the antagonist Corey Brent in the ITV soap opera and he was moved with the rest of the nation as Roy Cropper sat by his niece Nina Lucas’s bedside after the savage hate attack on Nina and her boyfriend Seb.

Corey was one of the drunken thugs who encouraged Kelly Neelan to slap gothic Nina, before chasing the terrified couple as they desperately tried to get home.

As praise poured in on social media for the powerful scenes, inspired by the tragic death of gothic Sophie Lancaster in 2007, murdered for her appearance, Maximus said he cried on the stages.







(Image: ITV)



“Trust Roy to sit here crying.” Absolutely heartbreaking, ”he said.

The actor, who previously starred in the Netflix series Creeped Out and ITV drama The Bay, continued to congratulate his fellow cast and crew at Corrie and said it was an honor to be a part of the highlighting hate crimes.

“The Crackin ‘work team. Love you all,” he said.

“A real honor to be involved.”

Maximus arrived on the soap opera in May 2019 as Asha Alahan’s boyfriend.

He was previously at the center of a controversial storyline when he recorded Asha undressing for him in a video chat and the video was shared by his classmate Kelly.

Bully Corey couldn’t forget that his girlfriend had also dated Victorian Gothic Nina, who has won hearts since arriving at Weatherfield in November 2019, because of her coercive behavior.

Corrie legend Julie Hesmondhalgh tweeted at her, “Maximus you guys have been absolutely awesome. I can say how invested you all are in telling this story it must be so hard.

And co-star Harriet Bibby who plays Summer Spellman said to her, “Max, you were fantastic, well done man.”









Another follower said: “One of Corrie’s best stories in years.

“Well done to everyone involved, you’ve all played your part and show what it’s like to be different, to look different, to dress differently, we shouldn’t be judged by the same way inside. “

Another praised it: “You do an amazing job playing the villainous Corey.

“It’s telling to see Corrie portray coercive behavior in a teenage couple as well as hate crime.

“The heartbreaking story and Corey is infuriating but like I said, amazing work on your part.”

Another soap watcher told her, “Well done to everyone involved in this story – really hard to watch and so heartbreaking.

“Hope this raises awareness about hate crimes, especially the way people dress / look.





Get a weekly roundup of Coronation Street news, spoilers, and fan chat straight to your inbox. The newsletter will arrive in your inbox on a Friday and bring you highlights of everything we wrote about Weatherfield that week. It will include the latest action both on and off the cobblestones, what you thought of the main storylines of the soap opera, and what the stars are doing away from the set. And much more! So you will never miss a thing. To register, simply follow this link and check the box next to MEN Coronation Street.

“I really hate your character – on the plus side that proves how amazing you are an actor, Maximus.”

And another clapped, “I can’t tell you how much I don’t love you in there!” BRILLIANT acting. “

Next week, Kelly is charged with the murder of Seb as Corey appears to be getting away with no fault of his own with the unprovoked attack.

Her father steps in to encourage her to cut all ties with Kelly and Asha watches in horror as she is taken to a police car.

Viewers did not see who brought Seb to the ground and repeatedly kicked him as Nina desperately tried to escape.

The young builder later died in hospital from his catastrophic injuries.

Great futures ahead for the young Corrie generation. You are all brilliantly believable and so talented. What a fabulous opportunity #Corrie is offering amazing young actors.

Amazing acting Maximus by yourself and all concerned. Award-winning scenes that greatly raise awareness of hate crimes and its heartbreaking consequences for those targeted. I will highlight this issue through my awareness-raising work on bullying and its effects as I relate.

I really hate Corey but that means you do a fantastic job representing him. We need justice for Seb & Nina

Fantastic game. You make me hate you, so you do your job brilliantly. Well done to everyone involved in this heartbreaking story.