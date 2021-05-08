What are the Union rules





The Justice Union has a strict moral code that governs their actions as superheroes in Jupiter’s Legacy. We break down the rules.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Jupiters’ legacy season 1. Adapted from the comic book series written by Mark Millar, Jupiters’ legacy set up a multi-faceted universe that saw Sheldon Sampson (akathe Utopian) and his team of superheroes set up the Union of Justice (similar to DC Comics Justice League or Marvels Avengers). As the first and main group of superheroes, the Union established a code that other superheroes swore to uphold if they chose to join the Union and be accepted into the Union. It is a strict moral code that encompasses rules that many new members often find themselves at odds with. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Jupiters’ legacy spans a hundred years and begins with Sheldon recruiting his friend George, his brother Walter, journalist Grace and Fitz, a former employee of the Sheldons Fathers, to join him on an adventure on a distant and mysterious island. After achieving their powers, they return to the United States to begin their superhero careers, coming up with a moral code that is both hardcore and effective. Sheldon wants the founding members of the Union and all future superheroes to abide by the code, as the alternative would take away the people’s free will to act without their involvement and control. It was also set up to prevent any of the members from using their powers to rule the world or any other such catastrophe that might arise from their divine abilities. Related: Jupiter’s Legacy: Who Plays Blackstar (X-Men Link Explained) The first rule, and perhaps the most crucial, is that no one in the Union has the right to kill anyone. Catching criminals and supervillains meant Union members had turned them into authorities. The no-murder rule is something that becomes an obvious problem when Brandon, the son of the Utopians, kills a villain. The goals of unions, after all, are to save people and work alongside elected officials and law enforcement rather than against them or interfere in their work and defend the very society they seek to protect. protect. Rules are also what essentially separates them from the villains they’ve fought, who have no problem killing and causing damage and chaos in general. Another of the rules of Unions is that no superhero should use their powers and abilities to seek personal fame. Their civilian identity was to be kept private for their own safety and because the work they were doing was for the greater good, not money or attention. This is something that Sheldon and his daughter Chloe get fucked repeatedly in Jupiters’ legacy season 1, especially considering how she went from the poster child in the eyes of Sheldons to a superhero celebrity who completely denies her father’s worldview. Sheldon’s negative reaction to breaking the rules makes sense since they were mostly established by him. He was the most loyal (and perhaps the most ideal) rule follower of the group. Some of his teammates have long wondered if their moral code is out of date, however, especially as the world continues to change. That said, the union code was set to an ideal standard that in many cases prevented superheroes from being who they were. But, as the quote from John Dalberg-Acton argues, absolute power absolutely corrupts, which perhaps explains why the utopian has set up such specific and strict rules to follow Jupiters’ legacy so no superheroes get out of line. It remains to be seen how the Unions Code plays out in a potential Season 2, but the rules have already caused a lot of trouble and will likely continue to do so for much longer. Next: Every Sci-Fi Movie & TV Show Streaming In May 2021 Why Quantum Leap ended on a Cliffhanger









