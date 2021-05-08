Kylie Jenner Exercises Twice A Day | Entertainment





Kylie Jenner exercises twice a day. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Saturday (5/8/21) to reveal that she has started working out twice a day to keep her figure. Sharing a video on Instagram, she wrote: “2nd workout starting, let’s go! (Sic)” Meanwhile, Kylie previously revealed that she craved bread during her pregnancy. Revealing that she spent most of her time desperately working for a specific style of bread sold at Craigs Restaurant, she said, “Fun fact, Craig’s in Los Angeles has the best bread ever, especially this one. . This is what I wanted. The job and it was the first thing I had right after giving birth to Stormi. “ And Kylie also revealed that she ate a “large amount” of food when she was pregnant. She admitted: “[When I was pregnant] I ate a lot of egg (waffles) – and if you know me, I hate eggs, always. But when I was pregnant I was like mmm! I ate three a day. I just ate like a lot of food – so much, so much food. And, I had a daughter, and they say when you have a daughter you crave more, like candy than salty, and that was true for me. Like, a lot of Krispy Kremes, a lot of candy. Nothing weird or crazy, just really sweet stuff – ice cream, whatever I wanted. “ However, Kylie later admitted that she changed her eating habits to regain her slender figure. She said, “Honestly, it’s all about diet for me. I’m naturally just a very skinny person … like [sister] Kendall Jenner, but not like Kendall – she naturally has the status of a model. But, yeah, I’ve always had a really flat stomach, but I never felt it come back before Stormi until recently. And I feel like it has a lot to do with diet. Like, I usually eat really, really crazy, like whatever I want – pizza, pasta, a lot of newspaper, and I just cut it all up, and I just eat better, and I feel like it’s is the trick for me, personally. “

