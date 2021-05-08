Bollywood interfaith dramas: evergreen stories of people standing up for themselves regardless of their faith

Yash Chopras’ masterpiece starred Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles.

By Reya Mehrotra

Lockdowns have been imposed and restrictions are returning everywhere. However, stories of people defending each other, regardless of their religion, have flooded social media. As we help each other from the confines of our homes, here are some interfaith Bollywood dramas to watch at home.

Pinjar

The 2003 Indian period drama masterpiece stars Urmila Matondkar and Manoj Bajpayee. It was based on the Amrita Pritams Punjabi novel of the same name. The film depicts Hindu-Muslim riots. Rashid (Bajpayee) is a Muslim man who kidnaps Puro (Matondkar), a Hindu, because of an ancestral dispute between their families. Soon her family denies her. Eventually, the two fall in love.

Jodhaa Akbar

Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2008 film starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. It was placed in the 16th century and depicts the romance between Mughal Emperor Akbar and his wife Jodhaa who was Hindu. Jodhaa is reduced to a political pawn because his alliance is fixed with the emperor for political reasons. But their mutual respect grows as they learn to respect each other’s beliefs and eventually fall in love. The film was a critical and commercial success.

Veer zara

Yash Chopras’ masterpiece starred Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. Veer is an Indian pilot who rescues Zara, a Pakistani Muslim, during a rescue operation. They fall in love, but the conservative Zaras family does not accept their alliance. Veer, who comes to Pakistan for her, is captured by Pakistani forces and imprisoned. Years later, when he is released, he meets Zara and the two, now old, decide to live together.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Anil Sharma’s 2001 period drama was filmed during the Partition of India in 1947. Along with Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel, the film became the highest grossing Indian film of that era. In the movie, truck driver Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) falls in love with Pakistani Muslim girl Sakina (Amisha Patel) and they get married. However, later she is separated from her family as her father forces her to stay in Pakistan.

Kedarnath

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath was based on the 2013 Kedarnath flood tragedy, which was called the country’s worst natural disaster since the 2004 tsunami. Rajput played a Muslim porter who transports worshipers to Kedarnath, while Khan played the daughter of a Hindu priest. Their relationship is opposed by her family and is put to the test amid the fury of nature.

Bombay

The 1995 film starred Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala. Their relationship is met with opposition from their families as he is Hindu and she is Muslim. They eventually get married and have twins whom they raise to appreciate both beliefs and cultures. When civil unrest unfolds in Mumbai following riots between the two communities, their families reunite to save their children and each other. The film received critical and commercial success and awards such as Filmfare and the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

Dahek: a burning passion

The 1999 romantic drama starred Sonali Bendre playing a young Muslim woman from a conservative family. Akshaye Khanna plays a Hindu boy. When Sabinas’ brother Jabbar finds out about his relationship, he kills his lover. Years later, when her daughter falls in love with a Hindu man, history repeats itself as Jabbar sets out to find the lovers who have run away. The result is a rupture between the two communities.

Ishaqzaade

The 2012 film starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor once again explores the theme of the Hindu-Muslim relationship, but with a political twist. Parma (Kapoor) cheats on Zoya (Chopra) into marrying her for revenge. Later, she plans to take revenge on herself and her family by killing him, but they fall in love and run away. Indeed, their families are political rivals and do not have the means to marry their children, because this would damage their political image. Ultimately, their families kill the two to avoid suffering humiliation before the election.

Raanjhanaa

Raanjhanaa played Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush, Abhay Deol, Swara Bhaskar and Zeeshan Ayyub. Zoya (Kapoor), a Muslim girl, falls in love with Jasjeet, a Sikh boy, at his college. However, Kundan (Dhanush) reveals this to his family as he was in love with Zoya since he was a child. The girls’ family attacks Jasjeet and he succumbs to his injuries. This leads to a series of events as Zoya plans to avenge his death and joins politics.