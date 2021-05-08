Entertainment
Bollywood interfaith dramas: evergreen stories of people standing up for themselves regardless of their faith
By Reya Mehrotra
Lockdowns have been imposed and restrictions are returning everywhere. However, stories of people defending each other, regardless of their religion, have flooded social media. As we help each other from the confines of our homes, here are some interfaith Bollywood dramas to watch at home.
Pinjar
The 2003 Indian period drama masterpiece stars Urmila Matondkar and Manoj Bajpayee. It was based on the Amrita Pritams Punjabi novel of the same name. The film depicts Hindu-Muslim riots. Rashid (Bajpayee) is a Muslim man who kidnaps Puro (Matondkar), a Hindu, because of an ancestral dispute between their families. Soon her family denies her. Eventually, the two fall in love.
Jodhaa Akbar
Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2008 film starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. It was placed in the 16th century and depicts the romance between Mughal Emperor Akbar and his wife Jodhaa who was Hindu. Jodhaa is reduced to a political pawn because his alliance is fixed with the emperor for political reasons. But their mutual respect grows as they learn to respect each other’s beliefs and eventually fall in love. The film was a critical and commercial success.
Veer zara
Yash Chopras’ masterpiece starred Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. Veer is an Indian pilot who rescues Zara, a Pakistani Muslim, during a rescue operation. They fall in love, but the conservative Zaras family does not accept their alliance. Veer, who comes to Pakistan for her, is captured by Pakistani forces and imprisoned. Years later, when he is released, he meets Zara and the two, now old, decide to live together.
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
Anil Sharma’s 2001 period drama was filmed during the Partition of India in 1947. Along with Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel, the film became the highest grossing Indian film of that era. In the movie, truck driver Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) falls in love with Pakistani Muslim girl Sakina (Amisha Patel) and they get married. However, later she is separated from her family as her father forces her to stay in Pakistan.
Kedarnath
The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath was based on the 2013 Kedarnath flood tragedy, which was called the country’s worst natural disaster since the 2004 tsunami. Rajput played a Muslim porter who transports worshipers to Kedarnath, while Khan played the daughter of a Hindu priest. Their relationship is opposed by her family and is put to the test amid the fury of nature.
Bombay
The 1995 film starred Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala. Their relationship is met with opposition from their families as he is Hindu and she is Muslim. They eventually get married and have twins whom they raise to appreciate both beliefs and cultures. When civil unrest unfolds in Mumbai following riots between the two communities, their families reunite to save their children and each other. The film received critical and commercial success and awards such as Filmfare and the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.
Dahek: a burning passion
The 1999 romantic drama starred Sonali Bendre playing a young Muslim woman from a conservative family. Akshaye Khanna plays a Hindu boy. When Sabinas’ brother Jabbar finds out about his relationship, he kills his lover. Years later, when her daughter falls in love with a Hindu man, history repeats itself as Jabbar sets out to find the lovers who have run away. The result is a rupture between the two communities.
Ishaqzaade
The 2012 film starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor once again explores the theme of the Hindu-Muslim relationship, but with a political twist. Parma (Kapoor) cheats on Zoya (Chopra) into marrying her for revenge. Later, she plans to take revenge on herself and her family by killing him, but they fall in love and run away. Indeed, their families are political rivals and do not have the means to marry their children, because this would damage their political image. Ultimately, their families kill the two to avoid suffering humiliation before the election.
Raanjhanaa
Raanjhanaa played Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush, Abhay Deol, Swara Bhaskar and Zeeshan Ayyub. Zoya (Kapoor), a Muslim girl, falls in love with Jasjeet, a Sikh boy, at his college. However, Kundan (Dhanush) reveals this to his family as he was in love with Zoya since he was a child. The girls’ family attacks Jasjeet and he succumbs to his injuries. This leads to a series of events as Zoya plans to avenge his death and joins politics.
Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest NAV, mutual fund portfolio, see latest IPO news, top performing IPOs , calculate your tax using income tax calculator, know the most profitable markets, the best losers and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]