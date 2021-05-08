Prominent actor Jae Woo, set to star in “What’s Missing;” The Series’ – Cinema News | Film-News.co.uk





Jae Woo was born in South Korea and raised in New Zealand, where his career took off instantly when he starred in Renee Liang’s The Bone Feeder nationwide tour, and starred in Fitz Bunny; the musical with New Zealand’s most prestigious theater company, ATC (Auckland Theater Company). Widely acclaimed in New Zealand, Jae Woo became an international actor when he started performing in the United States, which positively impacted a new generation, bringing a sense of confidence to those who have been. marginalized. “I believe awareness is the seed of all changes; and I believe that my voice and my involvement in the arts here in the United States can help make the necessary changes. he says. As a versatile actor, who continually plays leading roles in theater, television series and films, Jae Woo surely saw his career explode in the United States when he was nominated as “Best Supporting Actor. “for his role as Tiresias in the production of Antigone by THE Shakespeare Company. Currently based in New York City, Jae Woo has performed in some of New York’s most prestigious venues (The Signature Theater, Theater Row, The Armory, Target Margin Theater and The Classical Theater of Harlem) and was a resident actor of the famous company The Flea Theater Company. . Jae Woos’ solid reputation in the United States as a talented actor extends beyond New York. He has been an audience favorite in Connecticut with his winning performances with Shakespeare’s main annual productions On the Sounds – one of Connecticut’s most acclaimed theatrical experiences. From playing leading roles such as the whimsical and physically agile Puck in A Midsummer Nights Dream, to the heartbroken and loyal Antonio in Twelfth Night, Jae Woo has proven his versatility and talent in this area. It is no wonder that his performances received countless nights of standing ovations from the public. In the next BLSN Production Company pilot series “What’s Missing; The Series, ”Jae Woo will play the lead and villainous role of Mr. Park in a fictional miniseries, flaunting drama and mystery. We can’t disclose more at the moment, but one thing is for sure, we can’t wait to see him play in this setting. Follow Jae Woo and don’t miss the release of the new show “What’s Missing; The series’ www.jaebwoo.com. Instagram: @jaejelly







