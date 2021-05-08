Times Hollywood misinterpreted a role





We asked the BuzzFeed community to share times they felt Hollywood picked the wrong person for a role. Here is what they had to say. 1. “Emma Stone in the movie Aloha. I grew up without any actor who looked like me and found it really shocking that someone who is not Asian or Hawaiian / Pacific Islander is playing a role that is of that ethnicity / race. “ Neal Preston / Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

Corrie Hadady Stone has apologized on several occasions for taking on the role, including when she shouted “I’m sorry!” at the 2019 Golden Globes after Sandra Oh’s call Aloha. 2. “The one that bothers me the most is Stephen Dorff as Candy Darling in I shot Andy Warhol. Like, seriously? Candy was a gorgeous, glamorous trans woman, and they put a man in a dress and called him a day. I understand it was the 90s and the bar was low, but come on. To date, this is the only time someone has portrayed her in a movie. “ Samuel Goldwyn / courtesy Everett Collection

3. “Here’s a classic: John Wayne as Genghis Khan in The Conqueror. “ RKO Radio Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

4. “Twentysomething Jennifer Lawrence playing a tired middle-aged single mom in Joy. “ 20th Century Fox Film Corp. / courtesy Everett Collection

5. “When Jake Gyllenhaal played Dastan in Disney’s Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. I would have liked them to choose someone of Persian or Iranian descent to play this role instead of whitewashing it. “ Andrew Cooper / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

Gyllenhaal later mentionned in a 2019 interview that “it wasn’t right” for him to play Dastan. 6. “Remember Dragonball evolution? Goku, the main character, is a creepy white boy, Justin Chatwin. “ Twentieth Century Fox Films / courtesy Everett Collection

7. “I could have negative reactions here, but Timothe Chalamet and Armie Hammer Call me by your name. Two non-gay actors playing a gay couple in a movie? I’m just fed up with it and won’t even get close to this movie after watching it for the first time due to the streaming error. There is also ZERO chemistry between the actors. You know, you don’t have to put a straight, cis white young man like Timothe Chalamet in every role just because people make fun of him. “ Sony Pictures Classics / courtesy Everett Collection

8. “All (non-Arabic) cast of the original Disney Aladdin. “ 9. “Gary Oldman crawling on his damn knees playing a little character in Tiptoes. How did it happen? “ Reality Check Prod. / Courtesy Everett Collection

ten. “Scarlett Johansson as Motoko Kusanagi in Ghost in the shell. “ Paramount Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

11. “I love the movie Aliens. However, however you look at her, Jenette Goldstein is not Latinx and she had a brown face. I don’t understand why they couldn’t create a bright white character that Jenette could have played so well or why they couldn’t choose a suitable actor in the role of Vasquez, or better yet why not both? I still love the movie and the mean women in it and realize it was a product of the time, but it still makes me a little uncomfortable. “ 12. “Almost everybody The last air Master movie. Most of the characters were whitewashed and the acting was just terrible. “ Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

13. “In the Jane eyre novel, Jane is painfully straightforward while Rochester is middle-aged and straightforward. These traits are essential to their characters and the overall meaning of the story. However, nearly all film adaptations of Jane eyre features an objectively pretty Jane and a handsome gruff Rochester. I’m tired of Hollywood’s bias towards conventionally attractive artists. “ Laurie Sparham / Focus Features / courtesy Everett Collection

14. “In Destiny: The Winx Saga, they chose a WHITE person like Musa, who we all know was an Asian character. “ Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

Sofiavanessa2507 Elisha Applebaum, who played Musa, address with fan reviews saying, “I was not part of the casting but I hope what they saw and how I portrayed Musa was to their liking.” 15. “When Jared Leto, who is cisgender, played a transgender woman in Dallas Buyers Club. “ Anne Marie Fox / Focus Features / courtesy Everett Collection

16. “Old school here, but David and BathshebaThe cast of is questionable. Pale-skinned Gregory Peck plays David, the King of Israel, and red-haired, green-eyed Susan Hayward plays Bathsheba. The movie is actually very good and beautiful to watch, but none of the characters seem to have grown up in this part of the world. “ 20th Century Fox Film Corp / courtesy Everett Collection

