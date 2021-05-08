8 anime with Kyojuro Rengoku voice actor Satoshi Hino

Make box office history, the colossal success ofDemon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaibe the Movie: Mugen Trainis an undeniable triumph for animated films and in foreign language as a medium. Unique to theDemon slayer the film is its place in the timeline of the series basically the film covers the narrative arc that connects the first season and the second to come.

While Tanjiro Kamado is the protagonist,Mugen train heavily features the heroic Kyojuro Rengoku, a powerful leader within the Demon Slayer Corps known by his title of Flame Hashira. After watching the blockbuster film and now waiting for the highly anticipated second season, Rengoku fans can find new ways to get excited while watching another anime that Rengoku voice actor Satoshi Hino has lent his talents.

8 Bakuman: Akito Takagi

A moving and inspiring tale of the trials and tribulations of the manga industry,Bakuman details Moritaka Mashiro and Akito Takagi’s journey to become a mangaka in Japan. Mashiro, while being a talented artist, is hesitant to embark on his dream of becoming a serial manga due to the death of his uncle which resulted from his overwork in the same industry.

The decision paralysis that Mashiro feels is at the mark for his shy and indecisive personality; Highly intelligent and motivated Akito Takagi is Mashiro’s ideal partner in terms of temperament and skill. Mashiro’s excellent designs are paired with Takagi’s flair for writing in an effort to make their shared dream come true as a team.

7 Code Geass: Ryou Sayama

Following the conquest and subsequent colonization of Japan by the Holy British Empire,Code Geass explores the political and societal ramifications of a country stripped with force of its traditions and even of its name. The Elevens, formerly known as the Japanese, have the option to integrate into the Britannia Empire as second-class citizens or face even more severe persecution.

Ryou Sayama is an Eleven who believes in the fighting spirit but not in the same grandiose way as other characters who glorify the notion of revolution. Rather than political or ideological motivators, Ryou’s impetus is to find a home for his friends; Stylized in a way that pays homage to the delinquent culture, Ryou has developed a violent and unstable temper as a means of protecting those he cherishes.

6 Gintama: Kamui

Set in an alternate-history Earth that has been irrevocably changed socially and technologically by the invasion of aliens, Gintamamixes genres ranging from comedy and slice of life to intense battle shounen in a style that reflects the anachronistic elements of a Japan that includes futuristic spaceships, Tokyo towers and villages from the Edo period.

Kamui is a major antagonist in the series and a member of the Yato tribe of humanoid aliens with incredible combat and regeneration abilities, seemingly weak in the sun. Kamui is a quintessential example of the ferocity and fighting abilities of his race, as he is able to fight multiple highly skilled warriors simultaneously.

5 Haikyuu !!: Sawamura Daichi

Haikyuu !!The rarefied air’s rise to the top echelon of popular and critically acclaimed anime series comes on the wings of its jaw-dropping animation and heartwarming character development. At the center of Karasuno’s high-octane anime and attack is the dynamic duo of freshman players Tobio Kageyama and Shouyou Hinata.

While young players are certainly responsible for elevating Karasuno to new heights, team captain Sawamura Daichi is responsible for motivating his players and encouraging them to do their best. Daichi’s personality is as strong as his defense; he is kind and determined with a natural aptitude for leadership.

4 Overlord: Ainz Ooal / Momonga Dress

Contributing to one of the most widely used genres of anime, the “isekai” or “transported to a new world”Suzerain is a love letter to MMORPG power fantasies. As a high level endgame player, Ainz Ooal Gown and his guild dominated the online game “YGGDRASIL”. After a mysterious event that saw Ainz seamlessly quit his game as his servers were permanently closed to a “New World” based on a mix of game mechanics with mundane consequences, he discovers that NPCs are now intelligent beings and aware.

Ainz epitomizes the archetypal ‘strategic actor’ as he is incredibly cautious and tends to only act once he has considered all possible outcomes. Possessing immense power and responsibility in the New World, Ainz seeks to balance the care of his subjects with his propensity to min / max as a strategist.

3 The disastrous life of Saiki K .: KineshiHairo

A major aspect ofThe disastrous life of Saiki K. the charm stems from the diverse and interesting personalities of its actors played against each other or in paranormal situations for comedic effect. Kusuo Saiki’s world-changing psychic powers and a desire to stay aloof aren’t enough to stop his classmates from bonding with him, and Kineshi Hairo is no exception.

Incredibly enthusiastic, motivated and athletic, Hairo’s searing passion for almost any task is as contagious as a flame that spreads once he sets his goal, it is likely that he will soon have the whole class at everything. give for a common goal. While Hairo’s personality is almost a direct foil to Saiki’s, the Hairooften finds good-natured or unintentional ways to get Saiki to participate in a group activity.

2 Zero’s Familiar: Saito Hiraga

Responsible for contributing to the early popularity of the genre isekai,Zero’s familiar follows an average Japanese boy who is magically summoned to another world to serve as a familiar to a mage. The protagonist Saito Hiraga, the titular familiar, is amazed to find himself in the service of Princess Louise de la Vallire in a world filled with typical fantastic elements: kingdoms, magical and mystical creatures.

As Saito is summoned against his will and forced to adjust to an entirely new environment, he eventually becomes attached to Louise and a number of her peers. Adorned with runes and exhibiting an aptitude for wielding weapons, Saito proves to be a surprisingly useful familiar.

1 Shakugan no Shana: Yuuji Sakai

Taking place between Earth and a plane of existence known as the Crimson Realm,Shakugan no Shana details a conflict between two factions of beings far beyond the power of humanity, the empowered two-dimensional Crimson Denizens and Flame Hazes. The inhabitants use a life force known as the “Power of Existence,” which they often steal from humans in a ploy for power that upsets the balance between dimensions.

Yuuji Sakai is a human turned torch, essentially a person stripped of his power of existence and only exists as a shell of his former self. It is later revealed that Yuuji is in possession of a powerful device that sustains his existence, which allows him to devote himself to helping the Flame Haze which he names “Shana”.

