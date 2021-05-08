Viewers Love Home Movies – Hollywood Might Be Gaining Ground | Way of life

When people first saw David Oyelowo’s “The Water Man” at the Toronto International Film Festival last fall, some were surprised the actor picked him as their first director.

“They said, ‘We’re used to you doing’ important ‘movies,” Oyelowo recalls in a recent conversation with Zoom in England. “And I understand what they mean, that’s the work that I have done in the historical space and in the civil rights space. “

Certainly, Oyelowo’s latest project will not be confused with “Lincoln”, in which he had a small role, or “Selma”, in which he portrayed Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. “The Water Man”, who was written by Emma Needell, is about an 11-year-old boy named Gunner (Lonnie Chavis) who embarks on a supernatural-tinged journey to save the life of his ailing mother, played by Rosario Dawson. Set in the Pacific Northwest, “The Water Man” deals with real-world pain and heartbreak through adventure and fantasy; in its skillful balance of adult themes, healthy sensibility, and fine production values, the PG-rated drama occupies what has threatened to become an extinct species in the cinematic ecology: an entertaining family movie without a spandex unitard or the Pixar logo. in sight.

Oyelowo understands. “The Water Man” does not delve into American history or civil rights struggles. “But to say that these movies are important and (family movies) basically aren’t – because they don’t deal with racial injustice or politics or more intellectual themes, I would say that’s a misunderstanding of a large audience, ”he said.

“The Water Man” received most of the good to rave reviews from Toronto, aided by Oyelowo’s appearance in the film as Gunner’s strict military father. Any other film with these assets would have the wind in their sails when it comes to acquiring a cast. But Oyelowo and his producers encountered a number of obstacles in their path to eventually be picked up by RLJ Entertainment and Netflix, a situation that didn’t help as the coronavirus pandemic made the buzz even harder to get through. to build. (“The Water Man” arrived in AMC theaters Friday; Netflix will make it available worldwide later this year.)

“Part of the buyers reaction was, ‘Oh, he’s a tweener,’” Oyelowo said. “” It is not for children, it is not for adults. “And the reasoning was that, because it dealt with themes that had grown through the eyes of children, when it comes to (the adult audience) they can be put off because the protagonists are children. is basically not true. “

Indeed, “The Water Man” is reminiscent of the genre of film with which Oyelowo, 45, grew up and sought to resuscitate in recent years: films like “ET the Extra-Terrestrial” or “Stand by Me” or “The Goonies “- all of which featured young people on adventures that, however fanciful, were based on real-life anxieties such as divorce, absent parents, the death of siblings or loss of community. “The reason I missed these movies is because now, as a father of four myself, it’s hard to find movies that are both entertaining and thematically meaningful in a way that doesn’t patronize. not a young audience, ”Oyelowo explained. “I think a mistake of our company is that you have executives who have a misconception about the emotional intelligence of teens and pre-teens.”

This myopia does not only apply to Hollywood studios. Too often, family-oriented mainstream films are overlooked by festival programmers looking for edgy new stuff. The term “family” came to mean “for the children,” which came to mean something mundane, manipulative and saccharine. Critics follow suit, lured in by awards season prizes and snobbish work by boundary-pushing filmmakers who have been conditioned to signal artistic seriousness through graphic violence, transgressive sexuality, ubiquitous blasphemy. and the terribly pessimistic subject.

Meanwhile, serious films that exemplify a more accessible and ambitious view of the world are unfairly dismissed and categorized, not to mention the fact that such films are much more difficult to execute without the crutches of sensationalism and vulgarity.

Family movies have always been a staple in Toronto, especially on opening weekend mornings. But because last year’s festival was both online and in person, and because so many attendees were watching with their children, the programmers made a special effort to program family-friendly films, according to the artistic director and Co-Director of TIFF, Cameron Bailey. “We had to schedule the reflection on this public experience,” he explained in an email. In addition to “The Water Man,” Bailey highlighted the animated feature “Wolfwalkers,” which was subsequently nominated for an Oscar, as an example of “movies all ages can enjoy”. He added: “We wanted families to have the opportunity to watch movies together at home that all age groups would find compelling.”

While ‘The Water Man’ had some goodwill coming out of Toronto, “when the time came for distributors to figure out what to do with it, or harness that energy and direct it to a release, the conversation? has become very difficult, ”recalls Chris Slager, senior vice president of film consulting at Endeavor Content, which sold the distribution rights to the film. “It ended up being something that sparked universal enthusiasm among buyers at the individual level, but none of them were commissioned to acquire this type of content.” (Another Endeavor Content production, “Blue Miracle,” about an actual group of Mexican orphans who win a lucrative fishing tournament, will debut on Netflix on May 27.)

In many ways, the decline of the classic family movie is the result of Hollywood’s self-cannibalizing business model: families who once piled into the Ford Falcon to go see “The Parent Trap” and “That Darn Cat” in theaters and later “Bad News Bears” and “Holes” are now more likely to head to the multiplex to catch the latest episode of The Avengers, or watch “The Mandalorian” in separate rooms on their home screens.

Producer DeVon Franklin has watched the trends with dismay. “When you watch your ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’, ‘the’ Yours, Mine and Ours’, ‘The Pacifier’ … these (types) of movies have seen an exponential decline,” says Franklin, whose credits include “Miracles of Heaven” and “Breakthrough”. “Hollywood has misinterpreted the success of superhero movies. I can tell you that the audiences that I make movies for, they want more movies that aren’t just superhero movies. They want stories that are not just superhero movies. ‘they can watch with their whole family, who are not. It’s not just special effects. The special effect is love, the special effect is kindness, the special effect comes together to get through this that we are going through right now. “

In addition to Marvel, Oyelowo points out that Pixar has managed to capture a multigenerational audience, much like Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment in the 1980s. Industry insiders call these films “four quadrant,” referring to their appeal across four demographic groups: young and old, men and women. They will also often use the terms “co-viewing” and “multigenerational”, indicating films that parents and children watch together.

And they’re set to make a comeback, especially after a year of families locked in at home and looking for visual stories to enjoy together. One of the missions of Oyelowo’s production company, Yoruba Saxon Productions, is to create “three- or four-quadrant movies that kids can watch with their parents and grandparents and that everyone gets something out of. thing. … We call it ‘Pixar live-action.’ “(Yoruba Saxon films include” A United Kingdom “, about the biracial marriage of Ruth Williams and King Seretse Khama of Botswana, and” Come Away “, a mix of” Alice in Wonderland “and” Peter Pan ” in which Oyelowo co-starred with Angelina Jolie.)

Tendo Nagenda, vice president of original film at Netflix, met Oyelowo when they were working on the 2016 Disney film “Queen of Katwe”, about a young chess prodigy coming of age in Uganda. While the film wasn’t a big deal in theaters, it turned out to be an outsized performer, first on Netflix and now on Disney Plus. Nagenda points to the recent success of “Concrete Cowboy,” a teen drama starring Idris Elba which Netflix picked up in Toronto, and “Yes Day,” a PG-rated comedy starring Jennifer Garner, as further proof that these stories fill a gap on the market. “Over time, as there were more ways that entertainment could satiate an audience (through) television, premium cable and now streaming, the theatrical relevance of … those films has waned,” he said. Nagenda said. “But that doesn’t mean that audiences stopped wanting these films. The theater industry just didn’t necessarily support them.”

Tamara Rothenberg, senior vice president of child, family and young adult programming at Endeavor Content, believes that as success stories like “Yes Day” accumulate, a new golden age of family viewing could at least get up on the home screens. Although audiences have split into smaller and smaller niches over the past two decades, she believes the rise of streaming platforms “holds the potential for the kind of four-quadrant success that hasn’t. been available only in movie theaters. “

It should be noted that Amblin is even returning to the game: the company has announced plans to remake two of its biggest hits of the 1980s, “The Goonies” and “Gremlins,” and will produce an upcoming adaptation of the gothic tale by Edward Gorey “The Doubtful Guest” written by Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon.

Will these be family films? Children’s films? Or multigenerational co-visualization opportunities? Because they cover so many genres and tones, maybe it’s time to take the traditional nomenclature away.

“I think the range of what we now call ‘family movies’ is wide and expanding,” Nagenda said, “and as such it might be time to reconsider exactly what that means and what that it can mean. “