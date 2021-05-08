Why June says she should have left Janine behind

The stress of June is still growing in Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale. But here’s why she slams and says she should have left Janine behind.

Season 4 ofThe Handmaid’s Talehas presented some brutal moments before, but one of her most moving feelings is when June says she should have left Janine behind. June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) has been through a lot in recent episodes already – from healing from her near-fatal gunshot wound to torture by her captors in Gilead. As usual with the series, viewers still wonder what the fiery protagonist can get out of her perpetually dire circumstances.

And that’s not the only stress in June; she also has to face who she has become known. She is considered a leader of the resistance and a beacon of hope to all who still have not escaped Gilead’s oppression. Ms Keyes is thrilled to have June in her house not only because she becomes a kind of temporary mother / big sister figure for the daughter, but also because she has become a mythological figure of the rebellion. Similar to what others often feel when meeting June, she sees it as a chance to finally find freedom and retaliate against anyone who abused her.

When June and Janine (Madeline Brewer) decide to take a train jump to Chicago by tucking into a refrigerated milk wagon, the stress of recent situations and the underlying tensions between the two maids finally dissipate. They have an argument, the one where Janine finally asks June what she thinks: whether or not she is the one who gave the location of their refuge to The Eyes. June tells her the truth about why she had to do it to protect her daughter, but Janine insists she wouldn’t have done the same. She also expresses her resentment towards June for always keeping her in the dark while disclosing little information about what is really going on. As usual with June when she’s fed up and reaching a breaking point, she intensely delivers an intentionally harsh line: “I should have left you a long time ago“June apologizes (apparently for everything that happened during the episode) later and it’s easy to see how the internal and external stress of the situation caused her to take it out on Janine, but there is a hint of authenticity in what she says out of anger.

In addition to trying to survive under brutal circumstances, June has become someone who means so much to so many different people in The Handmaid’s Tale. She is the intrepid leader of the maids, and they listen to her orders without hesitation. For this reason, June must also regard the other maids as baggage to some extent. She’s the backbone that holds everything together and being a leader can sometimes feel like a burden. Janine is one of the cutest characters on the show; she is amiable, with childlike innocence in many ways. But June is more of a leader and a go-getter by nature. Every now and then, she almost has to act like Janine’s trainer, motivating her to keep moving forward throughout the show.

It must be maddening for June that Janine is not only challenging her decision to abandon the location of the shelter, even though June didn’t have much of a choice, but also that Janine had the audacity to say that she wouldn’t have. does the same. The general distress of June and Janine that they chopped up in the milk wagon is understandable and valid. But it also shows that June is still a simple human, who has faced horrific circumstances for too long.The Handmaid’s Tale. It’s no surprise that at times like this, the turmoil spills over and the cracks in his armor become more evident.

