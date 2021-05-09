What is Ben Affleck’s net worth? The actor who was paid just $ 250,000 for Pearl Harbor bought a posh $ 20 million Los Angeles home

“VAX LIVE: The Concert to Bring the World Together,” an ABC special, is part of the Global Citizen movement to ensure that medical staff in the world’s poorest countries receive Covid-19 vaccines as soon as possible. The show was pre-taped on Sunday, May 2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and is set to premiere this weekend.

Ex-fiancés Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen at the same event in the City of Angels just two days after Affleck was spotted in Los Angeles at Lopez’s house. The “ Batman vs Superman ” star attended the show, along with her boyfriend Jimmy Kimmel, who was dressed as Robin. Here’s what you need to know about Affleck’s value.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ben Affleck returns to rehab after ex Jennifer Garner surgery

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck back together? He reportedly spent time with her after Alex Rodriguez broke up

(LR) Ben Affleck and Jimmy Kimmel (in Robin costume) speak on stage during Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Bring The World Together at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Getty Images)

What is Ben Affleck’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor, screenwriter, producer and director has a net worth of $ 150 million. Born Benjamin Gza Affleck-Boldt on August 15, 1972 in Berkeley, Calif., Affleck’s mother was a schoolteacher and his father was an aspiring playwright who also worked as an electrician, janitor, carpenter, and bookmaker to make ends meet. The family eventually settled in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where their parents eventually separated.

Affleck met Matt Damon at the age of eight and the two hit it off and remain lifelong friends, taking acting classes and launching their Hollywood careers together. The duo co-wrote and starred in ‘Good Will Hunting’ in 1997, moving from small background roles to the forefront where they could make bigger creative decisions. The film was widely acclaimed for both screenplay and acting, making Affleck and Damon stars overnight. Pearl Street Films, a production company created by the two, was founded in 1998. Later they would form LivePlanet, a new production company.

Ben Affleck (L) and Matt Damon speak on stage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California., (Getty Images)

Ben Affleck has commanded big paychecks as a leading man since the start of his career. He and Matt Damon shared $ 300,000 from the sale of the “Good Will Hunting” screenplay. The actor received $ 6 million for “Reindeer Games”, but only $ 250,000 for “Pearl Harbor”. He received $ 10 million for “Changing Lanes” and “The Sum of All Fears”. Affleck made $ 11.5 million and $ 12.5 million from the films “Daredevil” and “Gigli,” neither of which were box office hits, reports Celebrity Net Worth.

Some of the charities supported by the actor include the Paralyzed Veterans of America, the Eastern Congo Initiative, the AT Children’s Project, and Feeding America. He would earn around $ 15-20 million a year, according to Born rich.

Ben Affleck accepts Actress Amy Adams’ Favorite Humanitarian Award onstage during the 41st Annual People’s Choice Awards at Nokia Theater LA Live on January 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California., (Getty Images)

Awards

For “Good Will Hunting,” Affleck won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, co-written with Matt Damon. The actor won another Oscar for “Argo” of 2012, for which he won the award for Best Picture. He also received two BAFTA awards, three Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild awards for these two films.

He also won the Favorite Humanitarian Award at the 41st Annual People’s Choice Awards at Nokia Theater LA Live on January 7, 2015.

Best Picture winner Ben Affleck for “Argo” poses in the press room during the Oscars held at the Loews Hollywood Hotel on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Getty Images)

Immovable

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck bought a house in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles for $ 17.55 million in 2009. Lopez remained in that house until the end of 2018, after which Affleck sold the house. to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine for $ 32 million in January. 2019, after she and the kids moved out.

In 2020, Affleck began living next door to LeBron James in Brentwood, according to Dig. Other celebrities who live in the Pacific Palisades include Jim Carrey, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg; the icons live a few doors apart, which is perhaps not surprising. The $ 20 million property on Napoli Drive has a living room with a fireplace.

The home of actor Ben Affleck is seen from the sky on February 18, 2001, in Los Angeles, CA. (Getty Images)

The formal dining room has a butler’s pantry, and the study has built-in lights and a wet bar. The gourmet chef’s kitchen opens to a spacious family room with a fireplace and oversized sliding doors leading to the outdoor entertaining area. The house is complete with a full bar, temperature-controlled wine cellar, maid’s room, pool, spa, outdoor barbecue and guesthouse, according to the report.

Affleck also owns a beautiful Georgia home, considered one of Georgia’s crown jewels, according to Houses and gardens. The “Big House,” as the Main Mansion is called, is a remarkable plantation home that sits on 35 acres of land on Hampton Island, Georgia, overlooking the North Newport River. Complete with special pine wood flooring, massive arched fireplaces and four-meter-high ceilings, the house remains for sale for $ 7.6 million, as of January 2021. You can purchase it via Engel and Vlkers Savannah, Georgia.

If you have an interesting news or story for us, please contact us at (323) 421-7514