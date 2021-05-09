Star Wars just spilled Anakin’s hated sand moment





In Star Wars: The Bad Batch, young Omega visits a new world, and her enthusiasm contrasts directly with how Anakin Skywalker felt for the sand.

Star Wars: The Bad Lot just created a fun reversal of Anakin Skywalker’s hated sand moment sinceStar Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.In the second episode of the Skywalker Saga, Anakin is Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi apprentice, tasked with protecting Senator Padm Amidala on his homeworld of Naboo, where Padm’s romance with Anakin begins. However, some of their dialogue is sadly cheesy, including an awkward scene where Anakin reveals he hates sand. Quite funny,The bad lot features a scene in her second episode of the animated series, seeing the young girl Omega find it absolutely amazing. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Anakin Skywalker’s aversion to sand stems from his childhood, as he was kept as a slave with his mother in the desert world of Tatooine. According to Anakin, “it’s rude, rough and irritating … and it goes everywhere“Obviously he’s not a fan, but his attempt to use those negative feelings in a weird pickup line about Naboo and Padm being sweet and sweet is the opinion of all fans that He’s pretty commendable. However, it worked one way or another and Anakin and Padm formed a relationship, which led to their marriage. Related: Commander 66 Full Canon Timeline: Movies, Shows, Games & Comics Put the awkwardness of the scene fromAttack of the clonesaside, an interesting reversal is presented inThe wrong lot, episode 2, “Cut and Run”. At the start of the episode, Clone Force 99 escapes the Empire, right after escaping the clone installations on the water world of Kamino. They also brought with them the young female clone named Omega, as she herself is improved in some way like them. Landing on the planet Saleucami to meet an old contact Cut Lawquane, this new world was the first Omega to ever be. As a result, it was also his first contact with vegetation and land. As such, Omega took a few moments to marvel at the sandy earth at his feet, grabbing a handful and finding it to be an absolutely amazing and painful reversal of Anakin’s feelings. It’s not just about making fun of Anakin’s moment, but it also has some significance. Omega’s fascination with the ground is a big developmental moment for her character, as it perfectly shows how estranged she has been from the rest of the galaxy so far in her life. Her first literal steps took her by surprise, and it’s clear that she is venturing into a much bigger and bigger universe than she expected when agreeing to join the Bad Batch. Likewise, Anakin Skywalker’s journey began in a very similar fashion, also being a gifted child who also felt trapped in his home world of Tatooine, until Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn came to change the course of his life (and the galaxy) forever. Hopefully, Omega’s journey won’t continue to follow the same steps as Anakin, as his path inevitably took the darker road that turned Jedi Anakin Skywalker into Sith Lord Darth Vader. Regardless, it’s interesting to see how their origins are reflected and how their experiences on their different home worlds influenced Anakin and Omega’s individual perspectives. While this might not be the most important revelation of allStar wars, there’s enough significance that it’s worth pointing out as a fun reversal of a past moment featured in the newStar Wars: The Bad Lot onDisney Plus series. More: Disney Continues To Reconnect With Its First Big Star Wars Story Goonies Remake series is not progressing at Fox

About the Author Kevin erdmann

(1214 Articles published)

Kevin Erdmann is one of the editors of Screen Rant. With a major in Film Studies and a minor in Comic Book and Cartoon Studies from UofO, Kevin is pretty sure he’s writing for the right site. Although Kevin is a huge Marvel fan, he also loves Batman because he is Batman and strongly believes that Han shot first. Disney also shares much of its fan patronage. Previously, Kevin was a writer for ComicsVerse.com. Kevin lives in Oregon with his wonderful wife and spooky cat who is no doubt plotting his demise. More from Kevin Erdmann







