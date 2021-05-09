TECNO Appoints Hollywood Actor Chris Evans As Global Brand Ambassador

PRETORIA American actor Chris Evans was named the new TECNO brand ambassador on Friday.

TECNO Mobile is a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer based in Shenzhen, China. It was established in 2006. The mobile phone company has focused its activities on the African and South Asian markets.

Evans is best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Universe film series, which also stars in well-known films such as Avengers and Spider Man Homecoming.

I am happy to partner with TECNO, an innovative smartphone brand, which provides consumers in emerging markets with the latest smartphone technology, Evans said in a statement.

Whether it’s a phone call with someone you love or a picture you capture to keep as a meaningful memory, smartphone technology is at the center of everything. It’s really inspiring to work with such a great brand that will stop at nothing to encourage people in these markets to explore more possibilities, said Evans.

Stephen Ha, Managing Director of TECNO Mobile, said TECNO is committed to giving its customers access to the latest technology, enabling them to go beyond their current limits and discover a world of possibilities.

Chris Evans embodies the young-at-heart TECNO brand motto and the pursuit of excellence, Ha said in a statement.

This partnership with him strengthens TECNO’s continued global footprint and helps highlight the brand’s improved product design, which is increasingly fashionable, energetic and consistently pioneering.

I firmly believe that the association will offer us an opportunity to grow within our existing clientele and allow us to go further in the globalization of the brand, he said.

ANA