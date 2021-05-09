How powerful is the utopian compared to Superman

Sheldon Sampson aka The Utopian is the most powerful superhero in the world in Jupiter’s legacy, but how do his powers compare to Superman’s? Based on the comics by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, Jupiter’s legacy was adapted into a TV show for Netflix by Steven S. DeKnight and stars Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb and Ben Daniels.

Jupiter’s legacy Season 1 is split into two stories: one set in 1929, which reveals how The Utopian and the other members of the Union of Justice obtained their superpowers; the other takes place today, as the children of the original superheroes struggle to uphold their parents’ code of honor against an increasingly violent lineup of villains. Sheldon’s daughter, Chloe, has rejected her inheritance entirely and leads a drug-fueled party girl and model life, and her son Brandon is desperate to prove he has what it takes to be the next utopian. The premise of Jupiter’s legacy, as Millar sums it up, is “What if Superman is your father?“- and the two comic book superheroes certainly have a lot in common.

The Utopian’s powers are fundamentally similar to Superman’s: he has super strength, super speed, super durability, can fly in space, and shoot lasers out of his eyes. He also has extremely enhanced senses that allow him to hear disasters occurring halfway across the planet, or a comet approaching Earth from space. In the modern scenario of Jupiter’s legacy Sheldon is 120 years old and his powers no longer seem to be at their peak, with Brandon starting to overtake his father in terms of brute strength (although he has yet to unlock his laser vision). But even when Sheldon was at his strongest, his powers appear to be considerably weaker than Superman’s.

Where The Utopian really falters against Superman is his durability. Clark Kent’s Kryptonian physiology effectively makes him invincible, to the point that he can survive the near explosion of a nuclear bomb (although he does need time out and a dose of sunlight to recover) . In his two battles with Blackstar in Jupiter’s legacy season 1, The Utopian survives hits that would have killed an ordinary man but nevertheless ends up being bruised and bleeding from Blackstar’s punches, so he’s clearly not invulnerable in the same way Superman is. That being said, Superman can be severely weakened by Kryptonite, while The Utopian has no known equivalent.

In terms of sheer strength, Superman’s abilities vary from performance to performance, but overall he also seems to outperform The Utopian in this category. In a scene from Jupiter’s legacy Season 1 Sheldon is seen dragging a large plow through his farmland – an incredible feat, to be sure, but also something that leaves him tense and close to the limits of his strength. He is also beaten quite easily by Blackstar in the Episode 1 fight, even with the help of other Union members.

Finally, there is strength of character. Superman and The Utopian both have anti-murder convictions, though Superman is less formal and more motivated by his inherently good nature, while The Utopian is motivated by his rigid adherence to the Code – a set of rules, brakes, and rules. counterweight that he created to keep the superheroes. online. Superman has nevertheless killed his enemies on several occasions, including his controversial murder of Zod at the end of Man of Steel, which he did to prevent Zod from murdering a family. Jupiter’s Legacy season 1 also sees The Utopian taken to the limit of breaking their precious code to save the life of a loved one, despite being spared the murder.

Overall, The Utopian may not live up to Superman in terms of base resistance and durability stats – but then again, neither can Batman, and he still managed to defeat Man of. steel using an exoskeleton and a bit of Kryptonite in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. The most likely reason The Utopian would never beat Superman in a fight is that the two of them probably never would have fight. The Utopian was designed in the image of Superman, so if they met they would likely end up being great friends.

