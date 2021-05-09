Krushna Abhishek reacted to season 11 of Khatron Ke Khiladi – Bollywood





When everything was put on hold due to the covid crises in India, every shoot in the Bollywood and TV industry came to a halt. Colors TV will begin its final season of season 11 of Kharon Ke Khiladi. The participants have been finalized and most of them have already reached the destination Capetown. Also this year Rohit Shetty will host the show. Meanwhile, Comedy Night With Kapil Comedian Krushna Abhishek spotted with his friend while shopping. Krushna was pulled over by the paparazzi to share his reaction to the last show and he shared his point of view, you see his reaction on the video uploaded to the Bollywood Galiyara youtube channel. Here are the full details of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi is a reality television series based on the American series Fear Factor. First released as Fear Factor India on Sony TV, it was sold to Colors TV and was relaunched as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi on July 21, 2008 and this year Season 11 will air. on the television. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 Shooting Location Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be shot in Cape Town, South Africa, and the main reason is the Covid crisis in India. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 release date Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be hosted by Rohit Shetty. It will air in May 2021. It will be shot in Cape Town this season List of candidates for season 11 of Khatron Ke Khiladi 2021 Aastha gill

Abhinav shukla

Anushka sen

Arjun bijlani

Divyanka Tripathi

Mahek chahal

Nikki Tamboli

Rahul vaidya

Saurabh Raaj Jain

Shweta Tiwari

Varun Sood

Vishal aditya singh Find out more: Bollywood News Source

