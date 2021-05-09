Jim Carrey gives Sonic 2 crew a new car





Jim Carrey shows his appreciation to the crew of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 by raffling a new Chevy Blazer on the set of the film in Vancouver, BC.

Comedy legend Jim Carrey showed his appreciation for the team behind the upcomingSonic the hedgehog 2 by giving one of its crew members a brand new car. In gratitude for the work of his teammates, Carrey gave a Chevy Blazer RS ​​car to a take on the set, according to Variety. The car was offered as a grand prize in a raffle hosted by Carrey on the set of the film in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The winner was announced on May 7. RELATED: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Photos Offer Knuckles First Look While details of the gifted car have not been revealed, the base Chevy Blazer RS ​​model currently sells for just over $ 40,000. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Carrey played the role of villainous Dr. Robotnik in the 2020s Sonic the hedgehog and reprise the role in the upcoming sequel. While the plot of the sequel has yet to be revealed, fans believe the story will involve Miles “Tails” Prower, a character who was introduced in the post-credits scene of the first film. “Of all the screenings I’ve been to, seeing how people react to Tails at the end … Nothing could have prepared me!” Sonic the hedgehog Director Jeff Fowler shared after the film’s release. “I never got enough of it. I just loved it. And the idea that we did this whole movie, and we didn’t have a single scene of Sonic and Tails together. It’s amazing, but it’s also so exciting [for a sequel]. “ RELATED: Sonic’s Ben Schwartz Wants To Play A Surprisingly Obscure Marvel Superhero James Marsden also revealed his hopes for the Sonic sequel in an interview last year, saying at the time, “Well I think we’d be doing a lot more of the same, but hopefully we’d probably add some more sets and action sequences. think we would. I hope to introduce some new characters, beloved video game characters. If you stayed in the credits, you saw a little intro to Tails. Hopefully we would see Tails come in. “ Aquaman Star Jason Momoa is reportedly in talks to voice Knuckles the Echidna in Sonic the hedgehog 2. However, Momoa has yet to accept this role at the time of writing. Written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, Sonic the hedgehog 2 is directed by Jeff Fowler. The film will hit theaters on April 8, 2022. KEEP READING: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Photos Feature a Sonic Adventure 2 Easter Egg Source: Variety Marvel introduces a new character, but are they a hero or a villain?

