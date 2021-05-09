Entertainment industry struggling as Maharashtra and Goa shut down





After Maharashtra, the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) on Thursday canceled all permits granted for filming of film and television series in the state because of Covid. Mumbai: Pandemic woes have arrived at the gates of the entertainment industry again after the government of Maharashtra, in a precautionary attempt to tackle the Covid-19 epidemic, revoked filming permissions of movies and television across the state.

Several film and TV series makers in Maharashtra had moved their shoots to Goa, but following the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases, all permits granted for film shoots in Goa were revoked until then. that the situation in the state be under control.

BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Film Workers of West India (FWICE), spoke to The Sunday Guardian to explain the current crisis facing the entertainment industry and said: The conditions that exist currently are fragile. For the daily worker in the film industry, things are not good. Some of them went to work in Goa, Gujarat and Hyderabad. It’s a temporary way and workers are running around for work. Maximum Daily Bets Working in the Film Industry are based in Mumbai and they do not have any work in hand.

Considering the deterioration of the current situation, we wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey to allow us to film through the bio-bubble and allow some sets to work at Filmcity, Tiwari said.

However, so far we have not heard from the government.

Tiwari added that they asked the producers to come forward and help them.

Yashraj Films organized vaccines for 30,000 workers for which Yashraj and the federation both wrote a letter to CM. As soon as we have permission to buy the vaccines, we will start vaccinating our workers, Tiwari said.

Tiwari is worried about the possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and fears that under such circumstances the industry will be hit hard, as filming will come to an unprecedented halt.

As we must prepare for the days to come. The workers are in trouble, the federation is doing its best to help, Tiwari said, the producers, workers and a myriad of artists are out of work and their business is completely down. No film has been released on the big screen. It is a catastrophic phase for the industry, he added.

Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film & Television Directors Association, shared her thoughts on the industry crisis. Pandit told the Sunday Guardian, the federation felt that we should be allowed to shoot in a bio-bubble, in a closed atmosphere like Filmcity.

Pandit believes that the entertainment industry plays a vital role during such times. As people are locked in their homes, he believes, their mental health deteriorates and entertainment plays a big role in keeping their spirits up.

We believe our industry also falls under the essential industry category because we are artists and when people go through difficult times like these they need entertainment, Pandit said.

Mayank Shekhar, a well-known film critic, does not think that in the midst of the current crisis, the government can approve the shoots right away.

The production side and the exhibition side of the entertainment industry have indeed been crippled, Shekhar told the Sunday Guardian.

Goa as an alternative does not exist either, and this has led to the cessation of several ongoing shoots. The option to exit the country is also off the table, as a myriad of countries have redlisted inbound travel from India.

