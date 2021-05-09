BJPs mirror image in Bollywood – The Dayspring

By: Syed Shahzaib Haider

Seeing Bollywood since I was a child, I never assumed that Bollywood, being one of the greatest film industries in the world, would fall under the grip of a horrific state of mind of the Hindutva regime; one who is ardently inspired by Nazi fascism.

Industry is a vital part of the cultural diplomacy that has been effective in projecting the indulgent side of India all this time. But subsequently, when (BJP) came to power, the industry was stained with anti-Pakistani, Islamophobia, and pro-BJP content that hides the diverse and cohesive themes it once used to promote.

The national and regional political environment is so hot that Pakistani singers and movie stars are not allowed to appear in Bollywood films. Additionally, there has been a subtle rise in Islamophobia within the industry with prominent celebrities such as Aamir Khan and Shahrukh Khan subjected to hate speech and underlying threats including the magnitude was barely comparable in previous decades.

When The Caravan Magazine, one of India’s leading publications, ran a front-page cover featuring Bollywood star Akshay Kumar as the poster for the Hindutvas in its February 2021 issue, all hell fell. unleashed in right-wing Twitter circles in India. Coincidentally, the magazine’s Twitter account was also temporarily restricted on the same day, but that was due to its coverage of the growing protests by Indian farmers.

Later, when singer Rihanna and American lawyer Meena Harris (niece of American Vice President Kamala Harris) openly sided with the farmers, the Indian state machine intervened with its diplomatic apparatus by picking up unnecessary fights ; something that was unprecedented in its history. So, many Bollywood and cricket celebrities who support the BJP have started sharing almost identical copied tweets as if they had been asked to do so. The situation was also exacerbated when party supporters burned models of the aforementioned global Western icons.

Some rational voices say, for example, Salman Khan, Mahesh bhat over there in India, openly resisting the ever-growing blow from right-wing forces, they are largely limited by state sanctions.

Indians can only write articles, give interviews or express their opinions on social media, but even here there is a growing and real fear of being shunned or pushed aside. Prominent Music Director Vishal Dadlani and Bollywood stars such as Sonakshi Sinha and Taapsee Pannu are a handful of people in the showbiz industry who have openly attacked BJP through their social media accounts, including Instagram and Twitter. Others, like Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja, who also happens to be the daughter of Bollywood megastar Anil Kapoor, had subtly expressed his political views against BJP by retweeting sympathetic stuff to the cause of Indian farmers and the people of Jammu. -and-Kashmir, although it later deleted those relating to the latter without explanation.

Even those with no social media presence, like Naseerudin Shah, have been unduly criticized for voicing valid Indian lineage holds in chaos. On a related note, prominent stars and supporting actors such as Ajay Devgn, Paresh Rawal and Anupam Kher have shown disturbing views.

At the start of the new millennium, Bollywood was known to promote love, peace and harmony in a wider context and positively captivate large audiences around the world. Yes, some films were completely different. but all had a lesson to teach and had nothing to do with promoting right-wing politics, as they do today. In addition, streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video also faced the wrath of the right, especially when they broadcast shows such as Leila and Tandav. However, there have been instances where Netflix has also endorsed controversial shows such as Betaal and Sacred Games, which had a handful of Islamophobic and anti-Pakistani takes.

With a soft rule becoming fundamentalist across the world, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, the rapid rise in politics of Hindutva in India, one of the main pioneers in the South, is so unnecessary for the long-term stability of the country. After the Nazi BJPs, India will only end in poverty. So, Bollywood prefers to change the hate before it is too late.

The writer is director of the editorial board of The Dayspring. It can be reached at [email protected]