Samuel L. Jackson and 9 other actors who must be in Tarantino's latest movie

2 hours ago

For years, Quentin Tarantino has said he intends to retire from cinema after making 10 films to avoid losing touch with his audiences. Years 2019 Once upon a time in hollywood brought the total to nine, so if Tarantino is to stick with his plan, he’s only got one movie left before he calls it a day.

Like most authors, Tarantino has a list of regular contributors. Since the directors ‘final film is their last chance to work with him, there are plenty of actors like Samuel L. Jackson that fans are hoping to see in Tarantinos’ cinematic swansong.

ten Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L Jackson as Jules in Pulp Fiction

Samuel L. Jackson did not appear in Tarantinos’ first film although he auditioned for a role, but arguably no actor is more inextricably linked to QT filmography than Samuel L. Jackson. No actor is more apt to deliver a poetic and difficult dialogue to Tarantinos or more in tune with the luscious cinematic universe of screenwriters-directors than Jackson.

Actors with roles in pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, and The Hateful Eight all are among his best performances. Hopefully Hell will collaborate with Tarantino once more before the director retires.

9 Kurt Russell

Proof of Kurt Russell's death

After seeing Kurt Russell relegated to schmaltzy films like Miracle, Quentin Tarantino decided to bring back the badass Kurt Russell who he remembered from movies like Escape from New York passing him off as Stuntman Mike in his grindhouse slasher Proof of death.

Russell has since reappeared in The Hateful Eight and Once upon a time in hollywood. Even if it’s only a small role, he’s set to appear in Tarantinos’ tenth and final directorial effort.

8 Uma thurman

Uma Thurman in Kill Bill

Mia Wallace’s role in pulp Fiction made Uma Thurman an overnight star, and she went on to play an even more memorable role for Tarantino as Bride’s Revenge in Kill Bill.

If Tarantinos’ legendary final film turns out to be Kill Bill: Volume 3, then Thurman will naturally receive a call. But even if it’s not a Kill Bill Threequel, Tarantino is yet to find a role for Thurman in his final work.

7 Tim roth

Tim Roth in Reservoir Dogs

Tarantino has worked with Tim Roth since the very beginning of his career. Roth played Mr. Orange in the directors’ first feature film. Tank dogs, went on to take on the memorable supporting role of Pumpkin in the bookends scenes of pulp Fiction.

The duo recently reunited when Roth played Oswaldo Mobray in The Hateful Eight. This would cause Tarantinos’ filmography to come full circle if the star of his first film reappears in his last.

6 Zo Bell

Zo Bell first collaborated with Tarantino when she was Uma Thurmans’ stunt double Kill Bill, but the director ended up giving her a few acting roles.

She played Six-Horse Judy in The Hateful Eight, Janet stunt coordinator at Once upon a time in hollywood, a tracker in Django Unchained, and a fictional version of herself in Proof of death. The stage is set for Bell’s return in Tarantinos’ tenth and final film.

5 Bruce Dern

Bruce Dern in The Hateful Eight

After making an appearance in Django Unchained, Bruce Dern was given a larger role as a Confederate veteran in The Hateful Eight. When Burt Reynolds passed, Dern was chosen to replace him as George Spahn in Once upon a time in hollywood.

Dern has appeared in all of Tarantinos’ films since 2010, so it would make sense for the Quiet operation star to appear in her next one, too.

4 Michael madsen

Michael Madsen as Mr Blonde in Reservoir Dogs

After playing the sadistic Mr. Blonde in Tank dogs and refuse the role of Vincent Vega in pulp Fiction, Michael Madsen went on to play major roles in Kill Bill and The Hateful Eight.

He came as one of the Rick Daltons Premiums Act co-stars in Once upon a time in hollywood, but he should have a much bigger role in Tarantinos’ latest film.

3 Pam grier

Quentin Tarantino only worked with Pam Grier once when she played the title role in Jackie Brown but this collaboration was enough to prove that they are great creative partners.

Griers’ blaxploitation classics had a major influence on the making of Tarantinos films and their early collaboration resulted in some of the most mature and underrated directors. His return in QT’s latest film would certainly be welcome.

2 Harvey Keitel

Harvey Keitel as the wolf in Pulp Fiction

After giving unforgettable performances as Mr. White and The Wolf in Tank dogs and pulp Fiction, respectively, the only appearance made by Harvey Keitel on Tarantinos’ filmography was a voice cameo in Inglorious Basterds.

In 2019, Keitel reunited with a director he hadn’t worked with in a while, Martin Scorsese, with whom he made Irish and if he liked it, maybe he was considering reuniting with another famous author.

1 Christoph waltz

Christoph Waltz in Inglourious Basterds

When Tarantino was doing the casting Inglorious Basterds and struggling to find someone to play Colonel Hans Landa, he worried he had written an unplayable role. And then Christoph Waltz came to save his film. After working with Waltz on Basterds, Tarantino wrote the role of Doctor Schultz, German dentist turned bounty hunter Django Unchained specifically for him.

But after Waltz won the Oscars for those two roles, he wasn’t cast in another Tarantino movie. For his latest film, Tarantino should make way for Waltz.

MCU: The 10 Most Selfless Things Captain America Has Ever Done


Ben Sherlock
Ben Sherlock is a freelance writer, actor and filmmaker. He writes news and features for Game Rant and lists for Screen Rant and CBR, covering everything from Star Wars to Scorsese. He is currently in pre-production on his first feature film, and has been for some time because cinema is expensive. Previously, he wrote for Taste of Cinema and BabbleTop.

