Scarlett Johansson calls on Hollywood to take a step back from sexist HFPA members

A 7-year-old child carries on the family tradition of lobster fishing in the Baie des Chaleurs

Trent Collins may only be seven years old, but he knew he was ready to be part of his grandfather’s lobster crew this week when the season began. The Grade 2 student from Bathurst grew up aboard the “Pa Daley” boat Daley Catch, but Tuesday was different. It was his first time on the boat with his grandfather, Keith Daley, and the crew without his parents. “It was really fun,” Trent said. “I was excited.” Daley, 63, remembers going lobster fishing with his father and grandfather when he was five or six. He loved it, and his father bought him his own lobster license when he was only 13 years old. “I was the youngest here at the time,” he laughs. When he finished high school, Daley’s father asked him if he was sure fishing was the life he wanted. “He gave me an option, he said he never wanted to be held responsible for my fishing career because he had bought the license, and he offered if I wanted to go to college that he would send me to college. And I just, I loved what I was doing. So 50 years later, I still do. ”7-year-old Trent Collins and his grandfather Keith Daley set off from the Stone Haven wharf to set up their lobster pots on opening day. Trent always wanted to join. Pa Daley’s Crew. (Submitted by Alysa Collins) Education Moves from the Classroom to the Bay On the first day of the season, known as “bedtime,” everyone got together at the Stone Haven wharf to watch the lobster crews depart. While it was a “little wind” and a “little rolly” in the morning, Trent and Daley say it was a beautiful day. Alyssa Collins, the Trent’s mother, explained that since the start of the season fell on a weekday this year, she and her husband have decided to let Trent stay home after school and “bring his education to the water for the day. ”“ Trent really, really wants to go for the sunset, ”she said.“ And he’s been talking the past few months about how he’s looking forward to it. go fishing on the weekends and he’s really excited to go. “” It was a little scary because my husband or I are usually there to keep an eye on things because my dad is busy. So we talked to him about his safety and the responsibilities he had because he was going alone and he went, and he did very well. Trent Collins, dressed in the new ‘oil tanker’ fishing gear his grandfather gave him for his birthday, prepares to board the boat on opening day. (Submitted by Alysa Collins) The day before on his first day as a crew member, Trent slept at his grandparents’ house and got up with the seagulls when the alarm went off at 3 a.m. Dressed in the ‘oilers’ fishing gear. his grandfather gave him for his birthday, he was ready to go out on the water at 4 am Daley admits he was a little “overprotective” of his older grandson but said everything ” went very well “and that Trent followed all the rules.” Like don’t go out on the bridge if there are still traps in the back because my foot might get tangled on one of the ropes ” , explained Trent, “And I have to wear a life jacket.” For Trent, the best part was “blundering the buoys” at the end of the day. s grab the buoy with the hook, “he said, so you can bring the traps back. He proudly told his mother that while it can be tricky and you have to “catch the hook,” he only missed three times a day. The favorite part of Trent Collins’ fishing was “blundering the buoys” at the end of the day and hauling the traps up alongside his grandfather. (Submitted by Alysa Collins) Like all fishermen, Trent “felt happy” when the traps found lobsters inside, although he admitted the lobsters weren’t that happy. “They try to grab everything with their claws and then they try to squirm and come out,” he laughed. “We have to be careful, reach into the trap but you have to grab them by their bodies because their claws cannot reach behind their bodies. Fishing “ is part of our culture ” Collins said as a child she always wanted to go to school on sunset day, rather than being stuck on bait and hauling fish. Lobster pots like her friends, but she loves to see the enthusiasm with which her sons share. his father. “It’s a very big part of our family and who we are,” Collins said. “It’s part of our culture, part of our history. And so to see him pass it on to Trent and Hudson, it’s wonderful, it’s great to see.” Collins has already been impressed with the knowledge Trent has acquired from his first day as a member of the crew. There is a trap on the boat assigned to Trent and another assigned to his little brother, Hudson. Any profit from the lobsters caught in these traps goes to the boys. Alysa Collins, seen here with her father Keith Daley and sons, Trent and Hudson, expects her two boys to join the lobster crew next season and carry on the family tradition. (Submitted by Alysa Collins) When Trent’s hold was down this week, he had some advice for his grandfather. “He said, ‘You have to move him to Father’s Reef.’ So we loved the way he was learning all the family lingo for the different parts of the bay,” Collins said. For Daley, deciding where to place your traps is “the game” of fishing, and he was delighted to see Trent start participating. “I was quite amazed at how open his ears were,” he said of his grandson. “We all have these different reefs or piles of rocks that we have named over the last couple of generations as a great place to fish. So I was quite amazed that he had enough ears to listen to the conversation.” After 50 years of fishing, Keith Daley still loves going out at dawn. He often takes pictures of the sunrises over the bay and shares them on FaceBook. (Lesa Collins) Collins expects next spring, when Trent is eight and his brother six, his two boys will be by his dad’s side on opening day. Trent can’t wait to leave, but said that as he grows up he plans to become an astrophysicist. In the meantime, he’s saving the profits from his lobster trap for a new dirt bike.