Gal Gadot confirms Joss Whedon threatened his career





In an interview in his native Israel, Gal Gadot confirmed reports that Joss Whedon threatened his career during the Justice League takeovers.

Gal Gadot has, for the first time, confirmed previous reports that Joss Whedon threatened his career during a conflict the two had during the troubled Justice League film revivals after Whedon stepped in to succeed Zack Snyder, as a result of Snyder's depature from the project due to the death of his daughter. In an interview with the Israeli outlet N12, Gal Gadot noted, "He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it on the spot."

Reports of Gadot's dissatisfaction with Whedon surfaced after Cyborg actor Ray Fisher went public with how he felt mistreated by Whedon and Warner Brothers in general during covers of the film. Gadot had supported Fisher's complaints, but she had been vague on the details, saying the Los Angeles Times only, "I'm glad Ray came out and spoke his truth. I wasn't there with the guys when they toured with Joss Whedon. I had my own experience with it. [him], which wasn't the best, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher ranks and they took care of it. But I'm glad Ray comes up and tells his truth. " Hollywood journalist had more details Whedon and Gadot's alleged confrontation on the covers, which apparently began when Gadot felt that Wonder Woman was acting too aggressively on the covers and that she feared the character might not be consistent with the Wonder Woman films. The reporter followed with: "The biggest clash, sources say, came when Whedon pressured Gadot to record lines she didn't like, threatened to damage Gadots' career, and disparaged the director of Wonder Woman, Patty Jenkins. While Fisher refuses to discuss what happened with Gadot, a production witness who later spoke to investigators said that after a clash, " Joss bragged about having had this with Gal. He told her he was the writer and she is going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look… incredibly stupid in this movie. Previously, Gadot had also told Variety that she had answered questions as part of the investigation into Whedon's behavior, but she did not say further than what she told investigators.

