Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut tested positive for Covid-19





Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal to her fans that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. She said symptoms include feeling weak and tired and a burning sensation in her eyes. the Once upon a time in Mumbai star had planned to travel to the northern state of Himachal Pradesh and took a Covid-19 test in preparation. This showed that she had tested positive. “I quarantined myself, had no idea this virus was partying in my body, now that I know I’m going to tear it down,” she wrote. The actress has posted extensively on Instagram, following her permanent Twitter suspension on Tuesday, after posting inflammatory messages about the West Bengal election results. Ranaut responded to the ban by saying that she is fortunate to have many platforms where she can raise her voice, “including my own art in the form of cinema”. The actress has been criticized on several occasions for her inflammatory comments on social media, as well as for leaving her home without a face mask. His positive Covid-19 result is among a number of other Bollywood celebrities hit by the virus in recent weeks. Stay safe everyone ???????? pic.twitter.com/xK0e1xQbSx – SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) May 7, 2021 On Friday, May 7, actress Shilpa Shetty posted a message stating that “the past 10 days have been tough on the family” as her children, mother, husband Raj Kundra and in-laws had all been tested. positive. for Covid-19. “They were all isolated in their rooms at home according to official guidelines and followed the doctor’s advice. Two of our internal staff members have also tested positive and are being treated at a medical facility, ”she said in the post, adding that her test came back negative. Shetty thanked authorities for their quick response and help, as well as fans for their love and support, ending the post with a call to “hide, sanitize and stay safe.” “Whether or not Covid is positive, stay positive mentally,” she says. Randhir Kapoor, Sonu Sood and Bhumi Pednekar are other famous faces in Bollywood who have reportedly contracted Covid-19 in recent weeks.







