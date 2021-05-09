Connect with us

Entertainment

Cyclist claims 76-year-old Jesus of Nazareth actor’s cockapoo bit him

Avatar

Published

60 mins ago

on

By


The owner of the ‘mystery’ dog in the bite row is movie star Robert Powell! A cyclist who claims the 76-year-old Jesus of Nazareth actor’s cockapoo bit him in Hampstead Heath posted a photo asking: ‘Do you know him? ”

  • Robert Powell had a crash with a cyclist last week, so the opponent took to the internet
  • Posted photo of ‘mystery man’, people replied ‘Jesus Christ’ due to TV series
  • Mr Wali claims he was bitten in the calf by the 76-year-old Cockapoo actors

By Molly Clayton For The Sunday Mail

Published: | Update:

Jesus was not always recognized by his disciples after his resurrection. Now the same fate has befallen Robert Powell, the actor best known for playing the Messiah on television.

After the star collided with a cyclist last week, her opponent took to the internet, posting a photo of the supposed mystery man and asking neighbors: Do you know him?

Jesus Christ, came the answer, not out of exasperation, but in recognition of Powells’ pivotal role in the historic Jesus Of Nazareth television series.

The incident occurred as Mr Powell was walking near the Highgate Men’s Bathing Pond on Thursday afternoon.

Photo posted on the Nextdoor app by the cyclist allegedly bitten by Robert Powell's dog in Hampstead Heath

Photo posted on the Nextdoor app by the cyclist allegedly bitten by Robert Powell’s dog in Hampstead Heath

Karzan Wali posted his appeal on the Nextdoor neighborhood website after an incident at Hampstead Heath in north London.

Mr Wali claims he was bitten in the calf by the 76-year-old cockapoo actor, prompting a visit to the hospital where doctors gave him antibiotics and a precautionary tetanus shot. But Mr Powell angrily denies his eight-year-old dog did anything other than bark at the cyclist.

The two men have contacted local police, who are currently investigating.

The incident happened as Mr Powell was walking by the Highgate men’s bathing pond on Thursday afternoon, not far from the house he shares with his wife Barbara, a former member of the dance troupe 1970s Pans People.

According to Mr. Wali, the cockapoo ran towards him before giving him a nip. The dog owner was very inconsiderate and rude, did not apologize and also did not believe me that the dog bit me, he said in his online post. I can assure you that I was bitten and had to get the tetanus vaccine and am now taking antibiotics as the bite marks are red and painful. Be aware of this owner and dogs, especially cyclists. If you know this man, send me a message.

Mr Wali repeated his story to the Mail on Sunday and said: I went to A&E and got a tetanus shot. They gave me antibiotics for a week. It was Robert Powell, people recognized him.

But Mr. Powell, who owes his fame to his lead role in the biblical epic of Franco Zeffirellis 1976, furiously denies this version of events. He contacted the police to say that he had been verbally assaulted by a cyclist who broke the rules of the beauty site.

I called the police immediately after to say that I had been verbally assaulted on the Heath, he said. He was mountain biking which is illegal and I told him you are not allowed to cycle here. It skidded and stopped and my dog ​​just barked at it.

He cursed me, cursing and calling me a racist. I came back from my walk and called the local gendarmerie and registered a complaint about being verbally assaulted by a man breaking the law.

According to Mr. Wali, the cockapoo, not shown, ran towards him before giving him a nip. (Mr. Powell pictured with a different dog)

According to Mr. Wali, the cockapoo, not shown, ran towards him before giving him a nip. (Mr. Powell pictured with a different dog)

Mr Powell, who also starred in the TV hit The Detectives, added: My dog ​​has never bit anyone in his life. I saw his [Mr Walis] leg and there is no mark on it. The dog did not bite him.

I even made a joke while the dog barked and I said: See, even the dog knows you can’t ride a bike here.

Cycling is prohibited on some of the trails that crisscross Hampstead Heath, but Mr Wali denies that he was wrong.

Metropolitan Police said: Officers are investigating an allegation that a person allowed a dog to get dangerously out of control at Hampstead Heath Park. There was no arrest.

VERBAL ABUSE: Robert Powell, pictured with a different dog

RESEARCH: The photo Karzan Wali posted online and, to the right, the injury he says Mr Powells’ dog caused

Does anyone know this man? The owner of the mystery dog ​​in the bite row is movie star Robert Powell!

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: