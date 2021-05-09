Cyclist claims 76-year-old Jesus of Nazareth actor’s cockapoo bit him

Jesus was not always recognized by his disciples after his resurrection. Now the same fate has befallen Robert Powell, the actor best known for playing the Messiah on television.

After the star collided with a cyclist last week, her opponent took to the internet, posting a photo of the supposed mystery man and asking neighbors: Do you know him?

Jesus Christ, came the answer, not out of exasperation, but in recognition of Powells’ pivotal role in the historic Jesus Of Nazareth television series.

The incident occurred as Mr Powell was walking near the Highgate Men’s Bathing Pond on Thursday afternoon.

Photo posted on the Nextdoor app by the cyclist allegedly bitten by Robert Powell’s dog in Hampstead Heath

Karzan Wali posted his appeal on the Nextdoor neighborhood website after an incident at Hampstead Heath in north London.

Mr Wali claims he was bitten in the calf by the 76-year-old cockapoo actor, prompting a visit to the hospital where doctors gave him antibiotics and a precautionary tetanus shot. But Mr Powell angrily denies his eight-year-old dog did anything other than bark at the cyclist.

The two men have contacted local police, who are currently investigating.

According to Mr. Wali, the cockapoo ran towards him before giving him a nip. The dog owner was very inconsiderate and rude, did not apologize and also did not believe me that the dog bit me, he said in his online post. I can assure you that I was bitten and had to get the tetanus vaccine and am now taking antibiotics as the bite marks are red and painful. Be aware of this owner and dogs, especially cyclists. If you know this man, send me a message.

Mr Wali repeated his story to the Mail on Sunday and said: I went to A&E and got a tetanus shot. They gave me antibiotics for a week. It was Robert Powell, people recognized him.

But Mr. Powell, who owes his fame to his lead role in the biblical epic of Franco Zeffirellis 1976, furiously denies this version of events. He contacted the police to say that he had been verbally assaulted by a cyclist who broke the rules of the beauty site.

I called the police immediately after to say that I had been verbally assaulted on the Heath, he said. He was mountain biking which is illegal and I told him you are not allowed to cycle here. It skidded and stopped and my dog ​​just barked at it.

He cursed me, cursing and calling me a racist. I came back from my walk and called the local gendarmerie and registered a complaint about being verbally assaulted by a man breaking the law.

According to Mr. Wali, the cockapoo, not shown, ran towards him before giving him a nip. (Mr. Powell pictured with a different dog)

Mr Powell, who also starred in the TV hit The Detectives, added: My dog ​​has never bit anyone in his life. I saw his [Mr Walis] leg and there is no mark on it. The dog did not bite him.

I even made a joke while the dog barked and I said: See, even the dog knows you can’t ride a bike here.

Cycling is prohibited on some of the trails that crisscross Hampstead Heath, but Mr Wali denies that he was wrong.

Metropolitan Police said: Officers are investigating an allegation that a person allowed a dog to get dangerously out of control at Hampstead Heath Park. There was no arrest.

VERBAL ABUSE: Robert Powell, pictured with a different dog

RESEARCH: The photo Karzan Wali posted online and, to the right, the injury he says Mr Powells’ dog caused

Does anyone know this man? The owner of the mystery dog ​​in the bite row is movie star Robert Powell!