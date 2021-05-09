Hollywood Rewind | Revolutionary Road: A Dark and Serious Take on the Institution of Marriage





Weddings can be "made in heaven", but it takes a lot of blood, sweat and tears to make them work on earth. There aren't a lot of great wedding stories that have aired on screen over the years. Some are too melodramatic, others too lifeless. But even the most boring relationships are alive – with the future, potential, fear, desire, anger, and unrealized dreams. These are the same emotions that 2008 director Sam Mendes, Revolutionary Road, delves deep into. The result is a chaotic thing of beauty. The film marked the reunion of Hollywood stars Leonardo di Caprio and Kate Winslet onscreen after a decade. They were first seen together in the hit romantic drama Titanic. That Leo and Kate share a crackling chemistry was evident in their first collaboration, but what would it be to see them married and bring the messy realities of a couple to life on celluloid? It turns out the result was just as brilliant, but perhaps a little more brutal than the heyday of the Titanic. There isn't a lot of intrigue here. Revolutionary Road is based on the 1961 novel of the same name by Richard Yates. Frank and April Wheeler are a young, handsome American couple who see themselves differently from the crowd of people around them. They have dreams and ambitions. However, Frank settles into the American way of life, seeking his boss's approval and more promotions, while April quietly torments himself, burying his unrealized dreams of becoming an actress deep in his soul. But April, after giving birth to their two wonderful children, is tired of pretending she is okay. She begins to crack and reveals in a burst of anger and frustration what the marriage has done to her. Small fights take the form of battles, and the once loving couple begins to fight every day. Until one day the dam breaks, thanks to a memorable cameo from the talented Michael Shannon. In a sequence full of raw nerves and aches and pains, guest Michael Shannon figure John Givings Jr says dark and upsetting things about the Wheelers, passing through their facade of a " regular and happy marriage. " For a character described in the film as " mentally deranged, " John Givings showed a surprising amount of insight during the dinner table scene when he mocks Frank for his hollow and April for his duplicity. A startling performance by Shannon who had barely 10 to 15 minutes of role in the film. Not just Shannon's, the performance of the main stars was more than believable. Leo and Kate showed us the ugly beings we become, the hollow shells of the people we used to be, when we do something that doesn't come naturally to us, and when we don't let go of people and bonds when we walk past them. . You can watch Revolutionary Road on Amazon Prime Video.

