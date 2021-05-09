John Cena Returning to WWE: Will John Cena Return to WWE? Hollywood actor teases return to ring ahead of Wrestlemania Backlash





Is John Cena Returning to WWE? Photo: WWE Highlights John Cena has been out of WWE since Wrestlemania 36 Cena is now a full-time actor and has only played one game in the past 2 years. WWE Legend Teased A Return To The Ring Ahead Of Wrestlemania Backlash Once the face of WWE, John Cena has been absent from the action in the ring for over a year and is now a part-time performer. Cena is now a full-time actor and has only made sporadic appearances in WWE in recent years. The 16-time World Champion last appeared in WWE at Wrestlemania 36, ​​where he took part in a Firefly Fun House Match against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. This year is the first time since his debut that Cena has missed a Wrestlemania. However, Cena hinted at a return to WWE ahead of Wrestlemania Backlash, which takes place next week. Cena took to Instagram and shared a photo with the WWE logo on it. Wrestlemania Backlash will take place on May 16 (May 17 in India). Check out Cena’s post – Interestingly, NXT champion Karrion Kross recently tweeted about the clash with Cena. The WWE legend responded and shared Kross’s photo on Instagram. It will be interesting to see if Cena goes to NXT or if he makes a comeback during the pay-per-view event. While Cena last competed at Wrestlemania 36, ​​he hasn’t played on Raw since January 2019. He was scheduled to compete at the 2019 Royal Rumble but was ruled out due to an ankle problem. He returned to Wrestlemania 35 as Dr of Thuganomics and did not participate in a match. Following this, Cena returned to Raw Reunion in July 2019. Towards the end of 2018, Cena worked in numerous house shows. He had traveled to the United Arab Emirates earlier this year for the Greatest Royal Rumble and was also in Australia for the Super Show-Down. He has only attended one pay-per-view event in the past 2 years. Wrestlemania Backlash Matches Announced Meanwhile, Wrestlemania Backlash will feature many title matches. Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Cesaro while Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre will aim to win the WWE Championship against champion, Bobby Lashley. Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will also defend their respective titles at the pay-per-view event.







