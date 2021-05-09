How Jupiter’s legacy pays homage to Frank Quitely





Superhero shows have a long tradition of referencing their original creators, and Jupiter’s Legacy co-creator Frank Quitely just received his.

Jupiter’s legacycomes as Netflix’s latest superhero episode, adding to the ever-growing pantheon of superhero adaptations put into action. For decades, live-action adaptations have followed a strong tradition of nodding to the creators of their source material, andJupiter’s legacy is no different. Featured in an opening sequence for the series, comic book artist Frank Quitely gets the credit he deserves in building the world of superheroes and their characters. One of the first scenes in the series shows the hero Paragon going into battle against a super villain in the middle of a robbery. Facing a city street ready to prove itself, the set features a van in the background with the words “Quitely Express” on the side. While the scene focuses on the confrontation taking place in the foreground, attentive viewers are sure to catch the reference to Frank Quitely, who co-created Jupiter’s legacy with writer Mark Millar in 2013. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Jupiter’s Legacy Is A Toothless Deconstructionist Superhero Show Quitely provided many memorable covers and interior artwork for the series throughout its run, bringing a pseudo-realistic approach to its character models which made the violence and fantasy imagery of the series particularly surprising. Throughout this time, Quitely has maintained a cohesive and unique style that is eye-catching and instantly identifiable to many of her fans, and it’s nice to see the artist receiving credit in the adaptation of her source material. The benchmark joins a long line of subtle nods to comic book creators across superhero media. Writer Stan Lee is well known for his prominent cameos in many properties of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and other creators who contributed to a character’s canon are frequently mentioned in adaptations of their work. 2003 Daredevil, for example, incorporated many references to creators John Romita Sr. and John Romita Jr., Gene Colan, Frank Millar, David Mack, Brian Michael Bendis, Joe Quesada and Bill Everett. RELATED: A Guide to the Cast and Inherited Characters of Jupiter ButJupiter’s legacy is an Image Comics property with a much smaller scale and shorter storyline compared to characters like Daredevil, it’s worth seeing the tradition of subtle references to creators kept alive. Indeed, Quitely’s work sneaks into Marvel and DC as well as Image, and his credits include work onX-Men, Superman All-StarandThe Authority. With the show easily put together for additional seasons, the door was left open for even more references toJupiter’s legacycreators. Seeing the credit given in such a subtle and intimate way is a rewarding experience for fans as well as the creators themselves, and it’s absolutely a tradition that future episodes should strive to uphold. Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy stars Josh Duhamel as The Utopian, Ben Daniels as Brainwave, Leslie Bibb as Lady Liberty, Elena Kampouris as Chloe Sampson, Andrew Horton as Brandon Sampson, Mike Wade as The Flare, Anna Akana as Raikou and Matt Lanter in Skyfox. Season 1 is now available on Netflix. KEEP READING: Jupiter’s Legacy Already Promises To Correct Comic Book’s Biggest Mistake Jeffrey Dean Morgan reveals if he prefers the supernatural or the Walking Dead

About the Author Brenton stewart

(744 Articles published)

Brenton sort of graduated from college amid a decades-long pop culture frenzy that he continues to this day. His interests range from philosophy, literature, and the arts to comics, cartoons, television, and dungeons and dragons. More from Brenton Stewart







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos