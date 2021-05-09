Moratorium on CDC expulsion canceled, more walk-in vaccine opportunities





Stay up to date with regular updates regarding Columbus and Ohios’ response to COVID-19here. Numbers Covid-19 case In Columbus, 133 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, May 6. As of Thursday, a total of 89,062 cases and 1,066 deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Columbus and Worthington. In Franklin County as a whole, 164 cases were reported on Wednesday. Across the county, a total of 133,688 cases and 1,598 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health. In Ohio, 1,387 cases were reported Thursday. Statewide, a total of 1,080,121 cases and 19,344 deaths have been confirmed or are likely since the start of the pandemic, as reported by the Ohio Department of Health. It is assumed that 1,030,305 Ohio residents were recovered. According to the Ohio Vaccination Dashboard, 4,786,481 Ohio residents (40.95% of the total population) have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 563,027 residents of Franklin County (42.76% of the county population) received at least one valid dose. People eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can make an appointment here or call 1-833-427-5634 for planning assistance. More Updates Walk-in vaccination options If you still haven’t received your COVID-19 vaccine, Columbus Public Health is making walk-in visits to its Celeste Center Drive-Thru Clinic, 717 E. 17eAve., Monday to Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. and its walk-in clinic, 240 Parsons Avenue, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also register online atcolumbus.gov/c19vax. Mouth Carmel Health also makes walk-in appointments at its Community Immunization Clinic 6001 E. Broad St. Hours of operation are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. . Click on here for more information. Almost all OhioHealths COVID-19 vaccination clinic sites accept walk-in visits for the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Its Eastside Health Center, located at 4850 Main Street E., hosts walk-in tours on May 7 and 8, May 12, and May 14 at various times. The OhioHealth David P. Blom Administrative Campus at 3430 OhioHealth Pkwy hosts walk-in tours on May 7, May 11, May 12-13, and May 14 at various times. Click on here for more information. Federal judge overturns moratorium on CDC deportation A federal judge has released the federal moratorium on evictions from the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions, seen as a temporary fix for millions of tenants. In a ruling this week by DC District Judge Dabney Friedrich, the judge said the CDC did not have the legal authority to impose a nationwide moratorium on evictions. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge told a press conference on Wednesday that the Biden administration had targeted billions of dollars in vouchers via the US bailout for those at risk and for those at risk. cities are investing in housing, in an effort to keep people in their homes. . Health ordinance exempts staff in vaccinated nursing homes from testing Governor Mike DeWine announced that a new order from the Ohio Department of Health would exempt nursing home and assisted-living staff from routine testing. Staff who are not fully immunized will need to be tested twice a week. In addition, the Ohio Department of Aging and the Ohio Department of Health have developed a home vaccination plan to make vaccines available to people confined to the house. Those interested should contact their regional agency on aging at 1-866-243-5678. For more information on COVID-19 in Ohio, visitcoronavirus.ohio.govor call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.







