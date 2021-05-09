3 Bollywood Characters Most Compatible With Cancer Women

People with the Cancer zodiac sign are sensitive, emotional, loyal, and compassionate in their relationships. These 3 Bollywood characters are the most compatible with cancer women.

It is almost absurd to say when a Cancer would be in a good mood. They are the sullest people because their emotions change a lot. In addition to being in a bad mood, cancer patients are also loyal, intuitive, sensitive, emotional, protective, caring, and somewhat vindictive. But these are the perfect homebodies that go beyond their ability to pamper family members and loved ones. For those overly emotional people, there should be someone who can handle this sensitivity and make them feel loved as well. So, here are 3 Bollywood characters who are the most compatible with cancer patients.

Jab We Met’s Aditya Kashyap

Aditya, played by Shaheed Kapoor, is an intelligent, sensitive, spiritual and caring person. He is extremely helpful in the film as he constantly supports Geet, played by Kareena Kapoor, to get her to meet his partner. Throughout the film, he helped Geet and falls in love with her. But remain silent and continue to support Geet. This kind of romantic, helpful and nurturing character would be highly compatible with women with cancer.

Kabir Diwan from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Kabir Diwan, played by Abhay Deol, is an independent character who loves a free-spirited and passionate girl. And because of this, he cancels his marriage to Natasha played by Kalki Koechlin because she starts living the life of the Kabirs and gives up her own life. This is exactly how a Cancer is. They are free-spirited people who love their people but also love to enjoy their own personal space and expect the same from their partner. So Kabir’s personality would be good for women with cancer.

Humpty Sharma by Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Humpty, played by Varun Dhawan, is an emotional person who passionately loves Kavya Pratap Singh, played by Alia Bhatt. He even goes to her house to convince his father to marry him. This kind of passionate love can only be enjoyed by a Cancer woman.

