Dexter actor James Remar confirms season 9 will not feature original cast





James Remar, who played Harry Morgan in Dexter, confirms that none of the original cast members are returning for Season 9 of the hit series.

According to James Remar,DexterSeason 9 will not feature the original cast of the series. Although her character passed away before the events of Season 1, Remar has played a recurring role on the series throughout its eight seasons. Remar played Harry Morgan, Dexter’s adoptive father who appeared in flashbacks and was used as part of Dexter’s internal monologue. Showtime ended Michael C. Hall’s show without giving any of the characters a satisfying ending, resulting in what is considered one of the worst endings in television history.Dexteroften ends up on lists discussing most hated TV endings, so it was a huge relief when Showtime announced they were producingDexterseason 9. Hall returns as the titular serial killer, with Jamie Chung playing a true crimes podcaster and Clancy Brown as the main villain named Kurt Caldwell. As of this writing, none of the original cast has been announced for Season 9, other than Hall. Related: Dexter Killing Again Reverses Original Ending Worst Mistake Confirming what many feared, Remar claims none of the original cast are returning forDexterseason 9. In reply toahmedlamotta On Instagram, Remar explained that he didn’t know what Showtime’s plan for the revival was and that he wasn’t involved. He also reiterates that the original cast wanted to return but were not contacted by Showtime. Remar’s full answer can be seen below: While Showtime aims to correct mistakes made inDexterseason 8, the rebirth won’t undo anything that happened in the finale. This means that characters like Debra, who died in the Season 8 finale, won’t return from the dead to properly end their stories – Jennifer Carpenter in particular might not return, but it would be disappointing not to see any of the elders. cast members come back if they can’t wait to do so. For example, it would make sense for Dexter to seek out Hannah McKay and her son Harrison. However, these two were last seen in Argentina, andDexterSeason 9 is set in upstate New York. Other characters who could benefit from a return to the rebirth include Angel Batista and Joey Quinn, two fan favorites. If any of these characters return, Showtime will likely keep them a secret until the premiere. SinceDexterSeason 9 isn’t returning to Miami, it would make sense not to see any of the original cast members. Remar may not be aware of Showtime’s plans as he is not involved in the revival and could base this claim on former co-stars he is still in contact with. That being said, with Harry being an important character, if he doesn’t return, it’s possible that Season 9 won’t bring back any previous characters. Remar is clearly in the dark regardingDexterseason 9, but with the show returning this fall, it’s only a matter of time before Showtimes sheds light on the limited series. More: Dexter Revival: Every Question The Return Can Answer Source:ahmedlamotta Schitts Creek: all Alexis Rose celebrities are out

