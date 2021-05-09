Don Knotts Turned His West Virginia Roots Into A Successful Hollywood Career | WV News

The worst fear of all meteorologists is live without a forecast. This is exactly what happened to the character in a late 1950s Tonight Show sketch, commonly referred to as Nervous Weatherman, portrayed with comedic precision by Don Knotts.
His nervous character tries to buy time in front of the bursts of laughter from the studio audience by pointing to the top right corner of his card: Maines here. Making a move to the far left, Knotts recognizes the obvious: this is California.
Realizing he has nothing, the nervous meteorologist draws an X on the map and proudly exclaims: This is where I was born. The audience laughs as Knotts exclaims: I’m from West Virginia. I bet it’s really cold in there right now.
If it was difficult, the X was actually too far to the left in Indiana. But his statement was true. Knotts hails from Mountain State. He grew up in Morgantown and graduated from the University of West Virginia in 1948. Knotts was a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity and the Alpha Psi Omega Honor Society.
His connection to WVU is that he was a double major in education and speech, said Jay Malarcher, associate professor of theater at WVU and comedy historian. I don’t think we had a theater program at the time.
The 15th anniversary of Knotts’ death was February 24. He died in 2006 at the age of 81 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from pulmonary and respiratory complications of pneumonia related to lung cancer.
The nervous man was Knotts’ initial claim before becoming an MP in Mayberry.
I’ve known Don Knotts from his TV debut with Steve Allen on his tonight show as one of the recurring characters in The Man In The Street, Malarcher said. Don Knotts used to make the funniest man on the street characters. They were sort of what Jay Leno would do later, but they were staged. Don Knotts was generally very nervous about the question, so he played this nervous character really well and made a career out of it.
It was a career that began in the 1950s and didn’t end until the mid-2000s, dubbing in animated films until his death. Knotts’ last on-screen role is as an owner on an episode of That 70s Show in 2005, an obvious homage to his character as Ralph Furley in Threes Company.
The thing about Don Knotts is that he really used his ability as a character to somehow liven up the roles he’s been cast into, Malarcher said. That nervous character or that dysfunctional guy who knows more than him, he’s a character that suits him perfectly.
Knotts was interviewed by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Foundation in 1999, and clips can be found on the foundations YouTube page. He described the creation of the character of the nervous man.
I got the idea for this nervous character and wrote a monologue, Knotts said. A friend of mine knew the owner of a club in Manhattan, a nightclub. I went there and auditioned as a nervous man for the club owner. He thought it was the most boring thing I think he had ever seen. I put that aside and thought, it’s not good.
It wasn’t until Knotts performed on Broadway in a play called No Time for Sergeants that he felt confident enough to return to character.
Knotts performed in front of the right people and ultimately got the character on the Tonight Show.
Part of it was from a dream, but I had seen a guy try to give a speech that was really nervous, and it struck me as funny, Knotts said. Then I dreamed part of the monologue, woke up and wrote the rest.
The biggest hit of Knotts’ career, of course, has been The Andy Griffith Show’s lovable assistant Barney Fife.
I don’t know how to describe Barney, Knotts said in the Academy interview. He was a childish character who thought he was a good cop thought he was the best cop around. He was apparently not too efficient.
Malarcher noted that Knotts added a unique touch to a character who has been around as long as television itself.
It’s a classic comedy trope, the guy who talks about a big game but can’t deliver, Malarcher said.
Fife fans who haven’t seen the nervous man character can assume the two are related. Knotts said it wasn’t.
When [Barney] I’d be scared, I’d use a little bit of it but I didn’t want to work that out too much in character, Knotts said. People said Barney was a nervous guy, but he wasn’t the same guy at all. Totally different character.
The Academy also interviewed Andy Griffith before his death in 2012. He admitted Knotts was not in the original plans for the show, but called and asked if Griffith needed an assistant.
That’s what made the show so successful is Don, Griffith said. [Without him], it would have lasted maybe two weeks
The series is set in the fictional Mayberry, North Carolina.
I’m from West Virginia, so I had a bit of a mountain accent, but we didn’t lean on that, Knotts told the Academy. Andy, I think it was his southern dialect more than he really had. And he backed off that way as we went along.
In previous episodes, Griffith played his character of Andy Taylor for a laugh, but quickly realized that he would be more successful being Knotts Barney Fife’s straight man.
We immediately, from the start of The Andy Griffith Show, we worked hand in hand, Knotts told the Academy. Our timing was the same, I could almost tell when Andy was coming in, and he could do the same.
The chemistry between the two was intense.
I could see Andys in his eyes sometimes, he was trying not to laugh, and it helped me try to be even funnier, Knotts said. Andy was like the ultimate straight man; he was the best you can imagine. His sense of timing was incredible. We simply enjoyed the experience.
While the show lasted eight years, Knotts left after five years. It was his belief that Griffith would end the series after five seasons. Knotts had already started negotiating a film deal with Universal Studios.
I hadn’t already signed, but I said I would; I had focused all my attention in that direction, Knotts told the Academy. It was a tough time for me as I loved Griffith’s show so much and hated to leave.
Knotts would make five appearances on The Andy Griffith Show after leaving, as well as one appearance on spinoff series Mayberry RFD
During The Andy Griffith Show, Knotts filmed roles in Its a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963) and The Incredible Mr. Limpet (1964). His universal contract was for five films: The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (1966), The Reluctant Astronaut (1967), The Shakiest Gun in the West (1968), The Love God? (1969) and How to Frame a Figg (1971).
When I was growing up, I watched The Incredible Mr. Limpett a number of times, Malarcher said. I was amazed not only by his performance, but also by the way they mixed animation and live action, it was at the peak of the 60s. Then he did a bit of Disney: The Apple Dumpling Gang, with Tim Conway, for example.
The hometown of Knotts has graced the star over the years. In 1998 what was known as South University Avenue in Morgantown was renamed Don Knotts Boulevard. In 2016, a life-size statue of Knotts was unveiled on the High Street outside the Metropolitan Theater.
A collection of personal Knotts memorabilia was donated to the West Virginia & Regional History Center, located in the downtown WVU library.
Go into the library collection, you’re going to find something there that’ll knock you off, I guarantee it, said Malarcher. You got nothing on your mind, you sit down and they bring you a box, and you look at it and go Wow.
John Cuthbert is the Director and Curator of the WVU West Virginia Libraries and the Regional History Center.
The coolest item is a gold watch Andy Griffith gave Don when Don left The Andy Griffith show, Cuthbert said.
It was presented to Cuthbert at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC by the widow of Knotts, Francey.
When she took it out of her wallet and handed it to me, I asked her if she had an envelope or something to keep it safe, Cuthbert said. She said no and started to literally tie it to my wrist, saying: There you won’t lose it now. I wore it at home.
The collection also includes scripts with handwritten notes from Knotts, drafts of the 1999 Knotts autobiography, cassettes with spoken notes from Knotts on the autobiography, various plaques, poems, etc.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the archives are currently closed to the public.
Malacher sums up Knotts’ legacy by making a comparison to architect Sir Christopher Wren, whose tomb in St. Paul’s Cathedral in London he designed says in Latin, if you desire a monument, look around.
I think the same can be said about Don Knotts, said Malarcher. If you want to talk about Don Knotts’ legacy, just watch one of his movies or TV shows. This is his heritage. He put it there. He was there to do the job, make us happy, laugh and entertain us, that was his legacy.