Spring brings the flowers of May: 5 gardens to visit in and around Atlanta

James Gibbs sketches with waterfalls and paintings with azaleas.

“He’s an artist, and it’s his canvas,” said Carol Skapinetz, as we walk through alleys of crepe myrtle and masses of Japanese maple.

We’re in Valley Gardens, the lower 300-acre Gibbs Gardens, near Ball Ground, Georgia, Cherokee County. The 20 million daffodils planted throughout the garden have mostly come and gone. In the meantime, here are the roses, hydrangeas, water lilies and more azaleas.

Gibbs Gardens Marketing Director Skapinetz has worked in this Eden for years, “but every time I walk I see something new.” It all comes from the vision of James Gibbs, retired founder of Gibbs Landscaping, whose Tudor-style mansion sits inside the garden itself, on a ridge 150 feet above the many ponds of the valley.

Visitors to the garden, who number 250,000 per year, can stroll through its front yard to admire the manor gardens and the inspiring gardens.

Those of us who have searched for ideas for our own plantation can find inspiration here and in gardens across the region.

There are many green retreats in the area. Some, like Gibbs Gardens, require a short drive. Others are right in downtown Atlanta.

Here are five gardens The Atlanta Journal-Constitution offers you to visit this season.

Gibbs Gardens

Staff photo by Jamie Poole / Gibbs Gardens in November 2020.

It’s famous for its stunning display of daffodils (most of which had passed their fame by the end of April), but Gibbs Gardens has plenty of other attractions, including the newest addition, Inspiration Gardens.

This section of the garden features an extensive collection of evergreens and 1,500 Encore azaleas, which will bloom several times throughout the year.

In other areas are the wildflower meadow and, further down, the water lily ponds in the valley gardens. Throughout this expanse of botanical abundance, there are thousands of Japanese maples, with delicately perforated leaves ranging from purple to orange.

Forty miles from the northern edge of the perimeter, Gibbs Gardens offers a cool respite from the heat of the city, with its 24 ponds, 32 bridge crossings and 19 waterfalls.

Gibbs Gardens, 1987 Gibbs Drive, Ball Ground, is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Adults $ 20, seniors $ 18 and children $ 10. (Tickets must be purchased in advance; masks required inside, not required outside.) 770-893-1880, gibbsgardens.com

Atlanta Botanical Garden

Staff photo by Jamie Poole / Atlanta Botanical Garden in July 2020.

There’s always a lot to enjoy in the 30-acre outdoor bounty of the Atlanta Botanical Garden, and this spring brings a variety of new events to the attraction located right in the middle of Midtown.

From May 15, the garden will unveil “Supernatural”, an art installation that will decorate the sky above a shimmering network of bands of fabric that ripple “like a flock of multicolored birds,” as described by Patrick Shearn of Poetic, based in Los Angeles. Kinetic.

An installation called “Dream Flora” will be attached to the treetops through Storza Woods and will flow above and below the Canopy Walk.

Downstairs, visitors will see 150 oversized glass flower sculptures by Seattle artist Jason Gamrath.

In the meantime, roses and hydrangeas will bloom. Visitors can also sign up for Fresh Plates outdoor dining experiences, prepared by chefs at renowned Atlanta restaurants.

Staff photo of Jamie Poole / Orchards at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens Conservatory in July 2020.

The Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Avenue, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission: $ 22.95 Tuesday to Friday $ 24.95 Saturday to Sunday; children: $ 19.95 and $ 21.95. 404-876-5859, atlantabg.org

Smith-Gilbert Gardens

Staff photo by Jamie Poole / The bonsai area at Smith-Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw, Georgia on June 4, 2019.

Art Blooms, presented by the Cobb EMC Community Foundation, is a two-month exhibition at Smith-Gilbert Gardens that includes a series of artist demonstrations and weekend workshops.

The 16-acre garden is showcased by 31 outdoor sculptures in its permanent collection. Until May, these works will be accompanied by a temporary outdoor exhibition of sculptures created by students of the Master Craftsman Program at Kennesaw State University.

The exhibit will include weekend demonstrations and workshops by some of the artists.

Masks are mandatory for indoor spaces, but not when visiting the gardens. Timed tickets will be sold online. Dogs and other pets are not allowed in the garden, with the exception of service animals.





Staff photo by Jamie Poole / A courtyard near the Rose Garden at Smith-Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw, Georgia on June 4, 2019.

Smith-Gilbert Garden, 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw, is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Admission: $ 10 general, $ 8 seniors, $ 5 youth and military. 770-919-0248, smithgilbertgardens.com

Atlanta History Center Goizueta Gardens

In addition to the major attractions of the Atlanta History Center – such as the Cyclorama, the Texas Locomotive, the Swan House, and the ’s many exhibits – Goizueta Gardens is one of the city’s most comprehensive collections of native plants. .

The 33-acre Goizueta Gardens offer nine distinct areas, from quarry wilderness to the harsh formality of Swan House landscaping.

Until May 16, the center will be celebrating Go Public Gardens days with educational events and author talks.

On May 9, the public is invited to Mimosas for Mom (soft drinks are included in the price of general admission), with special cocktails available for purchase.

Advance reservations are encouraged, although onsite tickets may be available, depending on the crowd. Tickets are timed entry; masks required inside buildings.

Goizueta Gardens, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, is open 9 am to 4 pm Tuesday through Sunday. Admission: $ 23.41 adults; $ 19.60 seniors and students; $ 9.80 for young people. 404-814-4000, atlantahistorycenter.com

Cator Woolford Gardens at the Frazer Center

This handkerchief-sized garden and the vast surrounding forests are available free of charge to refresh the soul.

“Nestled in the heart of Druid Hills,” this estate was once the home of Cator Woolford, one of the main founders of what is today Equifax.

In 1949, his home became the Frazer non-profit center, located on the same land, which serves to enrich the lives of children and adults with disabilities.

The gardens help support the nonprofit organization by hosting private events, including weddings and corporate parties. The surrounding 39 acres of woodland also serve as the Frazer Center’s children’s outdoor learning center and ancient oasis for the rest of the community.

Frazer Center CEO Paige McKay Kubik said, “The property, from sunrise to sunset, is open to visitors as long as we don’t have private events. They can come and visit the garden and have fun. hiking in the forest trails. “

Cator Woolford Gardens, 1815 S. Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta, is open daily (when no event is scheduled). There is no tour fee, but donations are welcome. 404-377-3836, catorwoolfordgardens.org/