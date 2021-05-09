James Koch stars in Hollywood Night Walk: Ready to release worldwide | Print edition





By Sanath Weerasuriya View (s): The Hollywood film Night Walk, a modern episode of Romeo and Juliet will be released worldwide on June 13, 2021. Frederick-James Koch, of Sri Lankan origin, stars with Eric Roberts and Mickey Rourke in this film distributed by LionsgateNight Walk. The world premiere will take place at the prestigious Landmark Theater in Hollywood on June 13. In this modern-day Romeo and Juliet, star-studded lovers are torn by cultural tensions between East and West. Sarah takes her American boyfriend Frank to her home country in the Arab world. After an incident during a night walk, Frank is jailed by corrupt police officers for Sarah’s murder. His quest for justice turns into a spiritual journey led by Muslim detainees, from moderate converts to fundamentalists linked to terrorism. Frederick James Koch, son of Australian singer of Sri Lankan descent Alston Koch, plays the convincing role of an investigative journalist who is also Frank’s best friend played by Sean Stone. Sean Stone is the son of Oliver Stone, winner of multiple Oscars for Scarface starring Al Pacino, JFKandWall Street, Platoon, born July 4, and along with 32 other films directed by him. Hunted and pursued with a price on his head, Frederick James Koch is ultimately killed when he is forced to descend a cliff in his vehicle on Mulholland Drive, leaving Frank to face his accusers alone in prison. Night Walk was filmed in the streets of Hollywood, Bel Air and Beverly Hills with exotic scenes shot on location in Casablanca, Marrakech and Rabat in Morocco. The official Lionsgate trailer is currently available on YouTube and other social media platforms. Director Aziz Tazi’s attention to detail from a story he wrote in accord with issues of the heart in a world of religious suspicion and persecution makes the viewing compelling with a strong international cast of support. Night Walk will be distributed worldwide by Lionsgate in theaters and in digital format and also available on DVD. Born and raised in Sydney, Australia, Frederick-James studied with the National Institute of Dramatic Arts NIDA and later graduated from Actors Center Australia.

Frederick-James made his acting debut as a supporting role in the film A Common Man alongside Sir Ben Kingsley, followed by supporting roles in films such as Impact: Earth alongside Tom Berringer and in Nightwalk. , the latter, sharing the screen with Mickey Rouke, Eric Roberts and Sean Stone. The film A Common Man won numerous awards, including a special award at the NEW YORK FILM FESTIVAL where Frederick James was a presenter and then won three awards at the Madrid Film Festival.

As an avid philanthropist, Frederick-James also donates his skills behind the camera, to humanitarian efforts in creating inspiring documentaries, most recently on the trials and trials but beautiful spirits in the wilderness of the Maasai people in the Kenya. TheSri Lankaborn Australian artist Alston Koch, father of Frederick James Koch is a singer-songwriter, film producer, record producer and actor. He was often hailed in Australian and Asian media as Asias King of Pop or Pop King of Asia after achieving international success in the late 1970s for his disco song Disco Lady released in Sri Lanka. Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, India and Sri Lanka among others. In April 2012, his latest album Dont Funk With Me, written and produced by Alston and the Sherif, debuted at No. 42 on ARIA’s official Top 50 Albums chart, eventually reaching No. 16. He was also the first Australian artist to release a single (official release) in an international cricket final when his song Soul Sounds (From the albumDont Funk with Me) was released in the Australia Vs Sri Lanka final.







