Bindi Irwin shares art that imagines her father holding his granddaughter





Bindi Irwin / Instagram Bindi Irwin shares commissioned artwork that features her father holding granddaughter on Mother’s Day Bindi Irwin is celebrating her first Mother’s Day, a day filled with joy, but for those who have lost a parent, the day – like most holidays – can be bittersweet. Although Bindi’s late father Steve Irwin would presumably be thrilled to become a grandfather, Bindi has honored his father in the best possible way, with a lovely piece of art that imagines his entire family celebrating Mother’s Day together. The artwork imagines Bindi, her husband Chandler Powell, her mother Terri Irwin, her brother Robert Clarence Irwin and, of course, her father, holding in his arms Bindi and Chandler’s daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. “Celebrate my first Mother’s Day. This day embodies the extraordinary gift of the family, ”Bindi captioned the photo. “Thanks to The Monkey Brush for bringing my family and Chandlers together in these great works of art. I wish we could all be together, but sometimes life has other plans. To my beautiful daughter, always know that you are loved beyond description. Bindi welcomed her daughter Grace on March 25, 2021, which coincidentally was her one-year wedding anniversary. Bindi announced her daughter’s arrival saying she was “celebrating the two loves of my life,” and in the birth announcement Bindi says little Grace is named after her relatives and Chandler’s parents. “Grace is named after my great-grandmother and relatives of the Chandlers family dating back to the 1700s. Her first names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my father and his legacy as the most incredible wildlife warrior . Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul, just like her father, ”Bindi said. Before Grace arrived, Bindi spoke to Entertainment tonight and lovingly meditated on his father Steve and what he would have been like as a grandfather. “He would have been a good, good grandfather,” Bindi said. Yeah, he really would have been. I don’t think we would have ever seen our daughter. He would have just taken her to the zoo and that would have been perfect. Bindi and Chandler fell perfectly into the family business as conservationists and Bindi’s mother already knows that little Grace will continue the family’s conservation legacy once a day as well. Love is not a big enough word. My heart is incredibly happy. And I know Steve would be more than proud. Grace is the next generation to continue her conservation mission and message. She chose her parents wisely. Bindi and Chandler are already the best parents ever! https://t.co/mmvXFGz4Gm – Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) March 26, 2021 “Love is not a big enough word,” Grandma Terri wrote on Twitter when Grace was born. “My heart is incredibly happy. And I know Steve would be more than proud. Grace is the next generation to continue her conservation mission and message. She chose her parents wisely. Bindi and Chandler are already the best parents ever! Looking forward to seeing bb Grace in a pair of persimmons and hanging out with the koalas. What a beautiful family.







