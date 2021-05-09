‘Captain America 4’ may be coming sooner than you think

Is Captain america 4 closer that we think it is? Marvel’s highly anticipated sequel has been a constant topic of conversation among fans since news of its development was first reported a few weeks ago. Marvel has yet to officially confirm the existence of the plans, but coming out of the success of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there is little reason to believe that a fourth Captain America film is not part of the studios’ ongoing plans.

And the movie might not be that far away either.

The news During a recent appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Going through Murphys Multiverse), Anthony Mackie (the MCU’s new Captain America) spoke a bit about the training and preparation he needs to put in place before working on Marvel projects. The actor said, you take the four months. Like right now, I’m at the end of month one of the four-month process to recover from fat Mackie to the movie Mackie.

Now, Mackie is not confirming which project is currently in the works, but given the context of the conversation, some Marvel fans have taken it as a clue that Mackie may be close to working at one of the studios. to come MCU. securities. Perhaps Captain america 4?

I am Captain America. Marvel Studios

Captain Americas Future in the MCU There’s no way of knowing for sure which Project Mackie might be in the middle of a four-month training process. He may be preparing for Captain america 4 or other MCU project. He might even prepare for Signal hill, an upcoming non-Marvel project is set to play.

But in the interest of some good old-fashioned speculation about the MCU, let’s just assume he’s gearing up for a Marvel project. What next phase four title could he prepare for?

Based on the timeline presented by Mackie in the interview, he could presumably be working on a few possible projects in three months, including Wonders, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, She-Hulk, and Armor wars. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Secret invasion are also on the table, depending on when these two projects officially go into production.

There is a chance that he is preparing to film scenes for Captain america 4 too, but since it has been said that the script for this film is still being written, it seems unlikely that the sequel will be in any way ready to begin principal photography in just a few short months. However, this assumes that the project is no further along in its development than we have been led to believe.

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Marvel Studios

the Reverse Analysis There are plenty of Marvel projects that Anthony Mackie could prepare to work on later this year. Among the current options, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Armor wars, and Secret invasion seem like the more likely options, given Sam Wilsons’ pre-existing connections to some of the characters in those movies and shows.

But it all really depends on what Marvel has planned for their new Captain America. As far as we know, the next time we see Sam Wilson, he could be on the moon.