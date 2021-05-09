Shaurya Aur actor Anokhi Ki Kahani Sooraj Thapar hospitalized due to complications from Covid-19

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor Sooraj Thapad was recently filming in Goa for the TV show. After returning to Mumbai, the actor tested positive for Covid-19. However, his condition quickly deteriorated and he had to be hospitalized. Sooraj had developed a high fever when he returned home. According to reports, his condition is now stable and he is not in the ICU (intensive care unit) as previously suggested.

SOORAJ THAPAR HOSPITALIZED IN MUMBAI

A close friend of Sooraj Thapar told The Times Of India: When his fever rose, his family felt it was best to admit it. Getting a bed wasn’t easy, but after a bit of a run, they finally found a bed in a hospital in Goregaon. His condition is stable at the moment.

Recently, TV actor Aniruddh Dave was also hospitalized after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. He was in critical condition. The actor was diagnosed with Covid-19 while in Bhopal, filming for a web series. Apparently his oxygen levels deteriorated due to which he was transferred to the intensive care unit.

ABOUT SOORAJ THAPAR

Sooraj Thapad has appeared in many TV shows and movies. He is currently seen playing the role of Tej Sabharwal in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, who was shot dead in Goa. Earlier this week, the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) canceled all permits for filming of film and television series in the state due to the increase in Covid-19 cases. Sooraj Thapar has also done shows like Razia Sultan, Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, Udaan, Kuchh Is Tara and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar among others.

READ ALSO I My first role in 27 years without audition: Sooraj Thapar