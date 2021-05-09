Megan Fox opens up about ‘strange pressure’ of being a working mom: ‘Hollywood is not suitable for women’





Through Brent Furdyk.



13 hours ago



Megan Fox came to the “Kelly Clarkson Show” studios on Thursday, where the “Transformers” star opened up about the “strange pressure” she feels to be a working mother in Hollywood. “Hollywood is not for women and we really do have lives and are mothers,” Fox told host Kelly Clarkson. Fox is the mother of three children, aged 4 to 8, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. RELATED: Watch Britney Spears’ Incredible Megan Foxs Impersonation As she explained, the typical Hollywood production is ill-equipped to adjust to pregnancy. “As an actor it’s very ruthless because you can’t be in front of the camera once you’ve passed a certain stage of pregnancy,” she said. “Once you have the baby, it’s like, ‘Okay, well, you’re going to have to go breastfeed every two hours and it’s costing us money and insurance.'” Then, after the baby arrives, the actresses face a whole new level of pressure. “There’s this thing in this industry like ‘Are you giving up? Are you just a mom now? Fox said. “There’s this weird pressure that also creates guilt. You are going to work too early to satisfy these people. “ RELATED: Megan Fox Insists She Never Made a Statement Regarding Masks After Fake Instagram Post Goes Viral With that comes the stress of getting back into shape quickly before pregnancy. “The problem is in your brain [while] you like to deliver [your baby] and it’s like ‘OK, well I have to lose 30 pounds in eight weeks,’ ”she said. “These things are really stressful and you are supposed to bond, feed and nurture your baby.” However, Fox is hoping the change will come as more and more women come to power in Hollywood. “It has been a patriarchy for so long that the power is in the hands of people who do not understand and who have not been brought to understand,” she explained. “It makes sense that it would unfold this way.”







