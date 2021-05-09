Dwayne Johnson reveals season finale scene starring his mother was unscripted





The first season of Young Rock ended this week and presented a heartwarming moment with her real mother, Ata Johnson. In the scene, they talk about Johnson’s father, who died last year. The series chronicled various stages in The Rock’s life, culminating in his fictional run for president. Several actors play Johnson and his family on the series, but the current scenes play Johnson as himself. In a recent Instagram post, Johnson shared a clip from the season finale and revealed that the scene with his mother was unscripted. “Here’s our final (unscripted) scene from our #YoungRock season finale,” Johnson wrote. “Right now, I went with my gut (and off script) and told my mom I wish daddy could have been here to see where we’re at right now. My father passed away suddenly 18 months ago, January 2020. You can see my mother looking down, taking a break and doing her best to keep calm. I’m proud of her for being as real as possible right now. After 35 years of marriage, she divorced my father in the mid-2000s – but the truth is, she never stopped loving this man. I think she’s right … our lost loved ones are still here with us. Their spirits. THANK YOU ALL FOR allowing my wildlife to travel to your homes every week. Just scratching the surface. I’ll see you for SEASON 2. “You can watch the clip from the episode below: At the end of April, it was announced that Young Rock had been renewed for a second season with Kenan. “It was a real joy to watch Dwayne Johnson and Kenan Thompson on NBC every week and see families connect with their tellable, entertaining and heartwarming stories,” said Lisa Katz, President of Script Programming at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re excited to renew both of these shows for another season and look forward to seeing more of Dwayne, Kenan, and the incredibly talented cast and production crew behind each of them.” In addition to Johnson, Young Rock stars Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latikefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui. The series is produced by Johnson, Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras. The first season of Young Rock is currently available to stream on Peacock.







